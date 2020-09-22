Covid19. Mozambican NGO highlights risk of corruption in grants to the most vulnerable – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential to public knowledge, is open and free to all.

The Center for Public Integrity (CIP), a Mozambican non-governmental organization (NGO), considers that “there is fertile ground for corruption” by granting subsidies to the most vulnerable populations, within the framework of the Covid-19 in the country, due to “weaknesses” In the mechanisms.

In an analysis published on Tuesday, the CIP is based on “the problems” that a team of researchers from the organization detected during an investigation into the process of allocating basic social grants in the district of Matutuíne, Maputo province, in the south of the country, to conclude that there is a strong possibility that funds intended for the poorest under Covid-19 will be misappropriated.

The case of Matutuíne clearly demonstrates the weakness of the system for identifying and disbursing funds to beneficiaries. If processes prevail in this way, there is fertile ground for corruption, embezzlement and embezzlement of public funds, ”the analysis says.

In the town of Mabilibilie, in Matutuíne, CIP says beneficiaries of the basic social grant had not received the aid for six months and that on arrival it only covered three months, with three others missing.

The social services of this place do not have information on the number of beneficiaries of the basic social subsidy and do not understand the technical criteria to be respected for the disbursement of the aid. On the other hand, there was also a lack of coordination between the district and provincial social services, he continues.

“INAS resources will not have the desirable impact on these populations”, we read in the document, which warns against the risk of “not reaching the beneficiaries in their entirety”, due to weaknesses structural.

The CIP notes that the Ministry of the Economy and Finance has announced a reinforcement of 20 million dollars (17 million euros) for the INAS, aimed at increasing the number of beneficiaries of the basic social subsidy by 186%. , as part of support for the most social strata. vulnerable to the social impact of Covid-19. This increase will allow the number of beneficiaries to go from 592,179 to 1,695,004.

In the chapter on conclusions and recommendations, the CIP defends the improvement of registration and payment of the basic social subsidy, as well as the reforms and expansion of the INAS service network.

Mozambique has a cumulative total of 44 deaths and 6,912 cases of Covid-19, with 3,738 cured.