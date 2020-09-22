Global Sustainability Goals: One Can Still Hope – Politics

The author is a sustainable development expert at the Bertelsmann Foundation and scientific co-director of the SDG index. The Sustainable Development Report, co-authored by Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs, was published in June 2020.

It was a remarkable process. As if for a brief collective moment all the leaders of the world had been given complete clarity about the major challenges facing the earth and its inhabitants. And then they decided to tackle these problems with a concrete plan: five years ago, 193 government leaders from all UN member states reached the 2030 Agenda with 17 so-called sustainability goals and 169 sub-goals (Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs for short).

Today, in times of interstate saber rattling, not just in the US and China, and the impending rise of petty nationalism in many places, what happened on September 25, 2015 on New York’s First Avenue seems like a true miracle of multilateral knowledge. Not only the promise to put global interests above national interests seemed historic. There were also two discourses that were often seen as incompatible in the past: poverty alleviation and sustainability. It became clear that for a good life for all people within planetary boundaries, it will be essential to develop economic methods that effectively combat extreme poverty in a resource-conserving and effective manner. Industrialized countries are just as obliged to do this as developing countries and emerging countries.

Should we reduce our ambitions now?

Now a third of the maturity is behind us, and measurable progress is still far behind promises. In our Sustainable Development Report 2020, my co-authors and I conclude that even in the top performing countries – these are mainly found in Scandinavia – many goals are still not being achieved by the rest of Europe and other regions of the world . let alone.

Moreover, the corona crisis is pushing the entire world economy into great turbulence and threatens to push sustainable development even further into the distance. Wouldn’t it be advisable to adjust the catalog of objectives, reduce ambitions or even completely revise it? Even in the leading scientific journal “Nature”, the editors in July of this year expressed serious doubts whether the 2030 Agenda could still be achieved in view of the corona crisis. Many important points are overlooked by the skeptics.

Sanctions – only at the polls!

First, the goals are based on objective needs and are derived from science. To change it would amount to naive self-deception: as if you were scribbling “20 degrees” on a thermometer in the desert, hoping that the environment would be pleasantly subdued.

Second, critics often confuse the technical and financial feasibility of global sustainability goals and the political will to implement them. The former is not lacking, as numerous studies show, but the latter. Changing this is mainly in the hands of civil society, as the UN agenda is a collection of non-binding targets whose failure will not lead to sanctions – except at the polls!

Third, the much regretted rise of populists and nationalists must not undermine competition between the established parties to refrain from multilateral agreements. On the contrary, they should now forge global alliances and enthusiastically implement the SDGs. Such measures are not only morally necessary, they also bear fruit in elections. This is evident from our comparative study on populism and sustainability, published this year in the journal “Environmental Economics”: In countries with progress on the SDGs, the populists lost on average several percentage points.

Drawing the right lessons from the corona crisis

Fourth, the pessimists underestimate the potential for progress in similar global frameworks. The predecessors of the SDGs, the Millennium Development Goals, showed that it is possible to halve extreme poverty. How many signatories would have seriously bet on it in 2000? Today, the technical developments of recent years play into our hands. And we have a youth who are more sensitive to such issues and more determined than all generations to fight for them.

Fifth, in 2015, the SDGs warned of exactly the dangers that the coronavirus has now apparently taken over us. Goal number three – health and well-being for all – calls on signatory states to “strengthen the capacities of all countries, especially developing countries, in early warning, risk reduction and management of national and global health risks”. Clearly, by vigorously heeding this request, the Covid-19 outbreak and its impacts around the world could have been minimized – with tangible consequences for billions of people.

Sixth, the corona crisis gives us – and this is arguably the decisive finding right now – the opportunity, yes the obligation, to go off the beaten track and rethink traditional things. The disease and its economic and social consequences are without a doubt the greatest global tragedy our generation has experienced. That is precisely why it calls on us to learn the right lessons now and not lag behind the status quo ante until 2030.

The 2030 Agenda is even more urgent today

The pandemic has made it clear to us that it doesn’t matter what happens in other parts of the world. While multilateralists have shuddered for decades to argue for the importance of international cooperation and an increase in development aid budgets to the promised 0.7 percent of gross domestic product, evidence for the global dimension of so-called local problems is now delivered all too clearly. The World Economic Forum even speaks of a “Great Reset”, a major reboot that would now be necessary and feasible.

Many Gordian knots have been broken in recent months. An example is the home office, which not only improves work-life balance, but also significantly relieves conurbations and protects the environment by avoiding commuting. In the future, business models will no longer be able to avoid adaptation to the new reality. A number of old habits can already be overcome. What was previously called impossible suddenly works. The change to a more agile, more digital and sustainable way of doing business and living is becoming a reality.

We must further improve these sustainable innovations and include them after vaccine development. Therein lies the great chance of this crisis. The 2030 Agenda is even more important, more urgent and – if we want it – more realistic than the day it was signed.