EU reaffirms support for Ukraine and ongoing reforms, says High Representative for Foreign Policy – Observer

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, reiterated this Tuesday in Kiev to the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, the EU’s support for the sovereignty of Ukraine, the Ukrainians and the reform process in the country.

“The EU is with Ukraine, its sovereignty and its people. We are the strongest and most reliable partner of Ukraine and we support an effective reform process that benefits all Ukrainians, ”said the head of European diplomacy, according to a message on the social network Twitter.

Before the meeting with Zelensky, Borrell, who is making his first visit to Ukraine since taking office as High Representative of the European Union, met Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran, with whom he discussed cooperation in matters of defense. and security and conflict in the Russian-speaking Donbass region.

According to a statement by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the activities of the operation of the Joint Forces in Donbass were discussed at the meeting, where the Ukrainian armed forces are fighting pro-Russian rebels in the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lougansk in the east of the country since 2014.

The head of community diplomacy began his official visit to Ukraine on Tuesday with a meeting with representatives of civil society and parliament.

“Strong, independent and effective institutions against corruption and judicial reforms are essential to meet the wishes of the Ukrainian people,” Borrell commented on Twitter.

The EU High Representative will also meet Foreign Minister Dmitri Kuleba, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Special Representative in Ukraine Heidi Grau, and Head of the Special Observation Mission of the EU. OSCE in the country. , Yasar Halit Cevik.