Checking the facts. Kamala Harris argues that citizens should first withdraw their guns? – Observer

On September 1, a Facebook post appeared with the photo of current Democratic United States of America (USA) running mate, Kamala Harris. The message was accompanied by the following quote attributed to the Democratic senator: “Take your arms first. Put the due process in English for the second place, I like to withdraw the weapons first. He reached 3.2 thousand shares. However, this is a false publication.

In fact, this phrase was uttered by US President Donald Trump in February 2018, as reported by several websites, newspapers and fact-checking agencies, such as Reuters. The statements were made during a meeting at the White House on gun control and preventing future school shootings, as the UK news agency writes. This discussion came shortly after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on the 14th of the month in Florida that left 17 people dead.

The moment Trump asserts what is falsely attributed to Kamala Harris was videotaped, by C-Span television station from minute 0’28, around the same time of the meeting. The remarks of the American president come in response to Mike Pence, his vice-president, who recommended the possibility of giving more means to the populations and to the local authorities so that, in court, it is possible to withdraw the weapons of the individuals susceptible to commit crimes like those seen in Florida. Trump, on the contrary, has very clearly criticized the alleged delay in such prosecutions. In other words, he prefers to withdraw the weapons first.

Politifact, another fact-checking site that verified the original post, further claims that Kamala Harris, a former California attorney general, has always advocated “strict gun laws,” but she didn’t never advocated skipping procedures to confiscate weapons from citizens from the start.

It is wrong to say that the Democratic candidate for the US vice-presidency, Kamala Harris, said the following: “Take up arms first. Move legal proceedings to second place, I like to withdraw the guns first. This quote belongs to current US President Donald Trump. The statements were made on February 28, 2018, at a White House meeting on gun control, after another high school shooting in that country.

Thus, according to the Observer classification system, this content is:

FALSE

In the Facebook classification system, this content is:

FALSE: Major content claims are factually inaccurate. Typically, this option matches “false” or “mostly false” classifications on fact checker websites.

Note 1: this content was selected by the Observer as part of a fact checking partnership with Facebook.