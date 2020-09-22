US president wants to appoint new constitutional judge: Trump critic Romney backs votes in favor of US election – politics

US President Donald Trump has his majority in the Senate before an almost certainly confirmed new constitutional judge. Republican Senator Mitt Romney announced on Tuesday that he will not oppose a vote on a Trump-proposed candidate. If a candidate is eligible to the Senate, he will vote based on their qualifications.

After the death of left-liberal constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg six weeks before the presidential election in Washington, a bitter dispute broke out over the appointment of a new one. The opposition Democrats are asking Trump not to make a decision before the election.

Two Republican senators have also expressed concerns about the appointment of a new constitutional judge in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election. Romney’s position on the dispute has been eagerly awaited, as the senator is known to be a harsh critic of Trump.

The president wants to present his candidate on Saturday. Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are the favorites for the post.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

This could bolster the conservative majority in the US Supreme Court in the long run. A nomination would need to be ratified by the Senate, where Trump’s Republicans have a majority of 53 out of 100 senators.

Bader Ginsburg died of cancer on Friday at the age of 87. The highly respected lawyer was a key representative of the left-liberal camp in the nine-member judiciary of the powerful Supreme Court.