Consumer confidence in the euro area and the EU rises in September – Observer

Consumer confidence rose in September in the euro area and the European Union (EU) compared to August, but remains well below the long-term average in both areas, according to the European Commission.

According to an estimate by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs, in September, consumer confidence rose by 0.8 point in the euro area, to -13.9, and rose by 0.6 point in the EU, for -14.9.

In both zones, the indicator shows levels well below the respective long-term averages: -11.1 in the euro zone and -10.5 in the EU.

In March and April, the indicator saw historic declines due to the covid-19 pandemic.