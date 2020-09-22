Assange would be very depressed: the psychiatrist thinks the founder of Wikileaks is suicidal – politics

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is imprisoned in the UK, is suicidal, according to a psychiatrist, and could commit suicide if extradited to the United States. Assange is deeply depressed and exhibits “psychotic symptoms” such as hallucinations, Michael Kopelman said in extradition proceedings before the Central Criminal Court in London on Tuesday.

Assange told him in the maximum security prison that he had heard music and ‘voices’ that said to him, ‘You are dust, you are dead, we have come to get you,’ Kopelman said, who had spoken in that custody.

Assange’s thoughts about suicide may be “clinical factors,” but an upcoming rendition could prompt him to act. In any case, his condition would “deteriorate significantly” if he were extradited, the psychiatrist said.

Judges in London are currently having to decide whether Assange will be extradited to the United States. There, the 49-year-old Wikileaks founder is accused of publishing classified documents and violating anti-espionage law. If convicted, he could face up to 175 years in prison. He is currently being held in a maximum security prison in the UK.

In 2010 and 2011, the Wikileaks platform posted hundreds of thousands of classified documents on the Internet, mainly about the Iraq war, that had been leaked by former US soldier Chelsea Manning. The documents contain explosive information about US operations in the country, including the murder of civilians and the mistreatment of prisoners.

Assange was arrested in the UK in April 2019 after spending seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. There he had sought refuge in the United States for fear of extradition. Assange’s supporters and his partner fear for the health of the 49-year-old, who suffered serious health problems from living in a confined space in the Ecuadorian embassy for years and then in prison. (AFP)