Lebanon. Explosion in a Hezbollah stronghold in the south of the country – Observer

An explosion rocked a stronghold of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the cause of which is unknown at this time and whether there were any casualties, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The explosion occurred in the town of Ein Qana, north of the port city of Sidon, sending black smoke hovering over the area. A Hezbollah source confirmed to the PA the existence of an explosion, but did not specify. Another member of the movement declined to confirm whether there were any casualties, fatal or not, as a result of the blast, stressing that the nature of the blast is still unknown. The two spoke to the AP anonymously, as they are not authorized to make official statements.

Members of the Shiite movement imposed a security cordon around the site of the explosion. Images from the site, published by Al Jadeed TV channel, show damaged buildings.

The explosion, which the PA considers “mysterious”, comes seven weeks after another, much more powerful, recorded in the port of Beirut.

At the time, the explosion of some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, stored illegally and inappropriately, killed around 200 people, injured 6,500 others and razed the various districts of Beirut near the port.

The reasons that led to the inflammation of the chemicals are still unknown.