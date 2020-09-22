Regional elections in Italy: Right-wing populist Salvini loses and surprisingly clearly misses his target: politics

A clear 6-0, that was Salvini’s declared goal for the regional elections. The result is now a 3: 3, as shown after the announcement of the results. The center-right coalition, led by the right-wing populist and anti-European Lega boss, has won in Veneto, Liguria and the Eastern Italian Marche, the left in Tuscany, Campania and Apulia.

For Salvini, the result is especially bitter in Tuscany, where he blew a storm on the traditional red stronghold and clearly lost – like last January in the equally red Emilia-Romagna, where he also failed miserably.

Salvini ultimately lost in the three regions in which he won. In the Veneto, his party friend Luca Zaia, known as the “doge”, was re-elected as regional president with 76 percent of the vote. The personal list unites three times more votes than the Lega’s official list, which featured the logo with the name Salvinis.

Internally, Zaias has long been considered a possible successor to Salvini at the head of the party. Now the personnel discussion within the League will inevitably intensify. Salvini’s position has also been weakened as the ex-interior minister will soon face a lawsuit for deprivation of liberty and abuse of office over his previous “closed harbors policy”.

In turn, the rights won with Francesco Acquaroli. He is not a member of the Lega, but of Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia. The 43-year-old Roman, who is getting closer to Salvini in the polls, is the real winner in the camp from the right. She can point out that “our party is the only political force that has managed to win votes in all regions”. The League, on the other hand, suffered a serious loss of votes, especially in southern Italy. In Liguria it was not a Lega man who won Giovanni Toti, but an “ex-Berlusconiano”. Salvini’s claim to leadership is shaky.

In the first elections after the lockdown, the Italians relied on the candidates who calmly and cautiously led the country through the pandemic and who, like Salvini, did not hesitate permanently between opposing, populist radical demands.

Voters’ priorities have changed. They are aware that their country needs to solve other problems besides the migrants and EU bureaucrats – in particular rebuilding the saved health system, rising unemployment and the safe return of children to school.

Counted: it was Italy’s first elections since the start of the corona pandemic Photo: dpa / Andrew Medichini

After 35,000 corona deaths, the times when Salvini dominated Italian politics almost at will, appearing on the front page of the US magazine “Time” (“The new face of Europe,” September 2018), are but a fading memory.

For Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his governing coalition of the five-star protest movement and the social democratic Partito Democratico (PD), the results of the regional elections are undoubtedly good news. The new elections that Salvini demanded in the event of a 6-0 win have long been off the table.

PD head Nicola Zingaretti in particular could breathe a sigh of relief, as he would likely have lost his position as party leader had his candidate been defeated in Tuscany. Weights within government have shifted in favor of the PD, especially since the five-star coalition partner performed catastrophically again in the regional elections.

70 percent of Italians vote for a reduction in the number of MPs

But neither Conte nor Zingaretti have reason to be complacent. The referendum on the downsizing of the parliament, held at the same time as the regional elections, showed that political discontent in Italy is still high, despite the pandemic, which is all in all well managed by the government.

70 percent of Italians have agreed to reduce the number of MPs from 630 to 400 and the number of senators from 315 to 200. This is a lesson for all politicians. Voters used the referendum to voice their displeasure at the inefficiency of politics, corruption scandals, self-enrichment and reforms that have been delayed for years.

Conte and his ministers would do well to take the referendum message seriously, my observer. The huge resources that can be expected from the EU Recovery Fund – more than EUR 200 billion set aside for Italy, more than any other EU member – represents a unique opportunity to modernize Italy with targeted reforms and get Italy back on its feet. to get. and make it fit for the future. If the government doesn’t take advantage of this opportunity, the wind in Italy could change quickly – and Salvini could return to power. And if not, then Giorgia Meloni.