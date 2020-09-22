Attacks in Mozambique. European Union confirms Maputo approach and assesses possible support – Observer

The EU’s high representative for foreign policy has received a letter from the Mozambican foreign ministry and will assess possible means of assistance to Mozambique, a spokesperson told Lusa, without revealing the contents of the letter.

We can confirm that the High Representative / Vice-President [da Comissão, Josep Borrell] received a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mozambique. A response will be prepared and sent on time, as always. However, we will not go into details on the content of this correspondence, ”said a spokesperson for the European diplomatic corps, who thus refused to confirm whether Maputo had officially requested the EU’s help to cope. to the humanitarian and security crisis in the north. countries, in particular in terms of training of counterterrorism forces and logistical support.

However, the same spokesperson recalled that, during a debate held last week in the European Parliament, the European Commission announced the opening of a political dialogue between Mozambique and the European Union, “focused on humanitarian, development and security issues in Cabo Delgado ”and that“ the EU has reiterated to the government [moçambicano] their willingness to discuss options for assistance and will reassess all available means of support in the light of the results of this dialogue ”.

Last Thursday, during a debate in the European Parliament on the situation in Mozambique, “promoted” by Portuguese MEPs, the Commissioner responsible for international partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, who represented the community executive, reiterated the EU’s solidarity with the citizens of Mozambique facing the “outbreak of armed violence” in the north of the country, “with a dangerous regional dimension”.

We have strong political and development relations with Mozambique and are ready to discuss options for assistance. I am also happy to inform you that the government and the EU have opened a political dialogue focused on humanitarian developments and security issues in Cabo Delgado, ”he said.

The day before, EU Ambassador to Mozambique António Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar announced after a meeting in Maputo devoted to the role of the Integrated Nordic Development Agency (ADIN) in Mozambique that the The European Union wants to define by the end of the year a reinforced support strategy for Cabo Delgado, the open “political dialogue” to which the Commissioner alluded during the debate in the Brussels hemicycle.

“There is already work to be done to have a strategy that must be finalized before the end of the year,” said the ambassador, stressing that there is an urgent need to establish “the main lines of work” and that he There is already a “cartography” with the EU member states. and partners on the cooperation that each can promote in the region.

The previous week, the situation in Cabo Delgado was also discussed during a meeting between Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva and Josep Borrell in Brussels.

Speaking to reporters on September 8, Santos Silva declined to reveal details of the conversation with the EU’s foreign minister, but added that they were “examining options” so that the EU’s unequivocal solidarity with “The authorities and with the Mozambican people, so beaten by the terrorist and jihadist insurgency”, materializes in more support.

Under current conditions, I need not say more. We will see. What I wanted to say is that the situation in northern Mozambique is obviously a concern for Portugal and deserves Portugal’s attention, but it also deserves the EU’s attention. And, given that Portugal will assume the Presidency of the Council of the EU, nothing is expected other than even greater attention to this issue, among the many issues the EU faces ”, Santos Silva said at the time.

The province of Cabo Delgado has been the target of attacks by armed groups for three years, some claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State, but whose origin remains in debate, causing a human crisis with more than a thousand dead and 250,000 internally displaced persons.

An estimated 374,000 people were still affected in 2019 and early 2020 by inclement weather and flooding, especially Cyclone Kenneth, in April last year, which left 45 people dead and devastated several villages, setting aside many public infrastructures. , such as schools and health facilities.