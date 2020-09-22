Putin and the Russian vaccine. “It’s safe, reliable and efficient” – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free to read

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, anticipated this Tuesday, before the United Nations, the rapid development in his country of a vaccine against the new coronavirus, offering it free of charge to the UN, so that it protects its employees . Sputnik V is “safe, reliable and efficient”, guarantees the Russian leader.

In his video message on the first day of the general debate at the United Nations General Assembly, Putin said his government was ready to offer the United Nations all the assistance it needed, including free vaccines for all staff. who wants it.

The Russian president also declared that his country was available to supply other countries with the future vaccine, which will be called Sputnik V, which, as he pointed out, has been shown to be “safe” and “effective”.

We are ready to share our experience and to continue to interact with all states and international structures, in particular to provide other countries with the Russian vaccine which has proven to be safe, reliable and effective, ”said the Russian leader.

Several senior Russian officials announced that they had already been vaccinated with Sputnik V, such as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu or Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, as well as one of the Russian President’s daughters.

Putin insisted that citizens around the world should have free access to a vaccine against Covid-19 and also underlined the Kremlin’s willingness to work with other governments to share methods of diagnosing and treating the disease.

Contrary to what the United States has done, Putin argued that the World Health Organization (WHO) should play a central role in coordinating the response and said Russia was working to build the capacity of this. organization.

On the other hand, Putin warned of the long-term economic effects that the current crisis will have and defended the need for the entire international community to work together to boost growth.

In this context, the Russian leader stressed the importance of removing barriers, restrictions and, above all, “illegitimate sanctions” in international trade.

In the geopolitical and military field, Putin has assured that he wants to cooperate with the United States to extend the strategic arms reduction treaty and hopes that there will be “moderation” when implementing new systems of missiles, reiterating its interest in obtaining a treaty banning weapons in space.

At the General Assembly session that marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Putin championed the work of the organization and, while recognizing the need to adapt it to the reality of the twenty-first century, he clearly indicated that his country was opposed to major changes in the Security Council. , where he is one of the five permanent members and has a right of veto.

Putin said that for the Council to remain the “pillar of world governance”, it is essential that these five countries, nuclear powers and winners of World War II, maintain the right of veto.

The high-level week at the UN General Assembly began on Tuesday, in a format unprecedented in the organization’s 75 years, during which speeches by heads of state and government will be delivered through videos previously recorded due to the pandemic.