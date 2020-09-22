Attacks in Mozambique. Portuguese NGO raises more than 18,000 euros for children’s education – Observer

Helpo, a Portuguese non-governmental organization (NGO), has raised more than 18,000 euros in Portugal to help around 4,000 children displaced by armed violence in the province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, a-t -on announced this Tuesday.

Through the campaign “Without school, childhood weighs more”, the NGO collected 18,281 euros, between September 5 and 14, collected in 418 supermarkets, indicates a press release from Helpo.

Customers were asked to contribute one, three or five euros to “finance the emergency response by supporting displaced people in Mozambique, namely children, who have to face a new school year under dramatically unfavorable conditions”.

In these communities, where many children have to walk several kilometers to get to school, a backpack can make all the difference, ”the organization added.

As explained in the note, “with the humanitarian crisis affecting Cabo Delgado, there are approximately 4,000 new school-aged children that Helpo’s support will need to reach.” The Portuguese have acquired vouchers that allow them to buy snacks, backpacks and textbooks for these children.

Helpo recalled that “in the poorest communities of northern Mozambique, the region where Helpo has been working since 2008, a simple snack, distributed at school, can be the necessary incentive to bring a child to school every day. days”.

Helpo is a non-governmental development organization that has been operating in Portuguese-speaking African countries since 2008, in the fields of education and nutrition, providing support to the most vulnerable populations.

The province of Cabo Delgado has been the scene of armed attacks for three years by forces classified as terrorist. The violence sparked a humanitarian crisis with more than a thousand dead and around 365,000 people internally displaced.