Sonangol sells two hotels in Angola and assets in São Tomé and Cape Verde – Observador

Sonangol announced on Tuesday that the sale of two hotels in Luanda is underway and that the sale of assets in Cape Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe and Ivory Coast is in preparation.

The information was transmitted by the executive administrator of the Angolan national oil company, Josina Baião, referring to the fact that the process of divesting some of the assets that it holds in the two Portuguese-speaking countries and in Côte d’Ivoire is in preparation for.

Josina Baião was speaking in Luanda, at the end of the signing ceremony of the contracts for the allocation of state property following public tenders for the privatization of the second industrial lot of six units located in the economic zone special (ZEE).

Among the EEZ industries now sold to the private sector, there are two created with the capital of Sonangol, namely Mangotal and Galvanang, metal tower and hot-dip galvanizing industries, respectively.

“A big effort has been made by the State, via Sonangol, to make these industries viable, we have transmitted the testimony to the private sector and our recommendation is to develop these industries with particular attention to human capital,” he said. .

According to the official, there are currently two processes for disposing of Sonangol’s assets, namely the Talatona Convention Hotel (HCTA) and the Florence hotel, both located in the Angolan capital.

The disposals of assets of the Angolan oil company held in São Tomé, at the Enco Society, in Cape Verde, where it owns an investment company, and in Côte d’Ivoire, where it owns a refinery, are also in preparation, he noted.

Sonangol, he continued, is also working on the process of divestment of its stake in Kwanda, an oil base in the Angolan province of Zaire, and concludes the process of divestment of a set of assets including calls for deals were launched in April this year.

“There were nine assets of companies dedicated to support activities in the oil and gas sector, namely the Sonamet group, the Sonatid group, the Sonadit group and the companies of the Sonasing group, Painal, and we are concluding the sale of the ‘building we own on Avenida da República in Portugal, ”he said.

Angola’s privatization program (Propriv) recruits 195 public entities and / or assets to be privatized by 2022, in the sectors of telecommunications, industry, banking, petroleum, mineral resources, aviation, insurance, among others.

The Angolan government announced today that it will equip 64 billion kwanzas (87 million euros) with the allocation of nine other industrial units, totaling 23 assets sold under Propriv.