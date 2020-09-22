Questions of the day: raid on Abou-Chaker and city in Bavaria closes schools – which was important today – Politics

As every day, we update you on the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened?

Medical care in Madrid before the collapse

In the capital of Spain, the number of corona cases is increasing sharply. The university clinic has reached its limits – all intensive care beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients. You can read more about it here Trump doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s will: Before her death, Judge Ginsburg wished she would not be replaced in the US election. President Trump believes in a Democrat maneuver Another raid on Abou-Chaker: At 6 a.m., investigators personally approached the clan chief, searching a total of 18 objects in Berlin and Brandenburg. It’s about tax evasion and organized crime. 300 officers were on duty. There were no incidents. First city in Bavaria to close schools and day care centers: In Bad Königshofen in Lower Franconia, all schools and day care centers are closed on Tuesday due to high corona rates. It is the first city in Bavaria to take these measures in the new school year. Read more about current developments in the corona crisis in the blog Norwegian adventurer buys almost 4,000 apartments in Berlin: One of the most dazzling figures in Scandinavia enters the Berlin housing market with the Heimstaden Bostad group. Concerned tenants protest.

What was discussed?

Caricature: Klaus Stuttmann

Man, what’s the problem? My colleague Ariane Bemmer asks about the current statements by Messrs Merz, Lindner and Somuncu. Are their sexist jokes and homophobic allegations possibly retreat fights? In any case, Ariane Bemmer is convinced that the road to equality is long for everyone, but he has started.

The most global construction site in the world turns 75: the UN is being criticized by those who disdain multilateralism, by pre-secular, pre-democratic forces – and now also by identity politics. An analysis by Caroline Fetcher.

Schools in the corona crisis: In the corona crisis, politics mainly focused on hope in schools. That is not enough: the questions of the future are approached too slowly, says Tilmann Warnecke.

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee: Mobilizing the grassroots or broad groups of voters – with the nomination to the constitutional court, the US president also shows what he is betting on in the election campaign. An analysis by Christoph von Marschall.

What can Tagesspiegel subscribers read?

Why sexism is still widespread in politics: The FDP leader reopened the sexism debate with a joke. Many female politicians experience it – and demand that something change.

What Happens When Mass Murder Turns Into A Mass Attraction: Historians Investigate “Dark Tourism”: Does Holocaust Sightseeing Get In The Way Of Real Historical Clarification? Or does the interest in the cruel past also have good sides?

Rape as a Weapon of War: In her new book, war reporter Christina Lamb reports on abuse in armed conflict. In the interview he talks about the calculation of humiliation.

Who formed the boxer Zeina Nassar: Diddl taught her to stand by her feelings, a horror doll gave her the courage to go on the theater stage. The Kreuzberg boxer introduces her heroes.

What can we do?

Read! In “Heimkehr” Wolfgang Büscher rehearses life in the North Hessian forest of his homeland. His book has become a quest for clues about nature and family.

Read about Trump! It never ends with the Donald Trump books, there is too much, never enough. Now Hanser Bob Woodwards releases “Rage” in Germany.

Watch a series! The last season of the Amazon series “Germany ’89” is another great piece of history. With an absolutely topical note.

Watch TV! The television drama “Totgeschwiegen” confronts parents and viewers with a moral dilemma. It can be seen in the ZDF media library.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

The dispute between the EU countries over a common asylum policy is mainly about the distribution of refugees. The fire in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos sparked a debate, especially in Germany, about accepting people from there. Next Wednesday, the European Commission wants to submit proposals for reform of migration and asylum policy.

A suspected hacker is on trial in Alsfeld, Hesse, for an online attack on 1000 celebrities and politicians Wednesday morning. The public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt accuses the 22-year-old of, among other things, spying on data and attempted blackmail. The trial is held in camera because the suspect was considered to be a young person or adolescent at the time of the crime.

Number of the day!

3.74 million square kilometers. This area was covered by Arctic sea ice for the past week. It is the second lowest size since measurements began 40 years ago. The shrinking sea ice shows “how massive the destruction of our planet is progressing as a result of global warming,” said marine biologist Christian Bussau of the conservation organization Greenpeace.

I wish you a nice evening!

Regards

your

Benjamin Reuter