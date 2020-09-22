Uncoordinated restrictions in EU “kill aviation” – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential to public knowledge, is open and free to all.

The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) on Tuesday warned that uncoordinated restrictions in the European Union (EU) are “killing” aviation, giving as an example the quarantine imposed by the United Kingdom on trips from Portugal.

“The big problem is that we haven’t made any progress in Europe since mid-August, when a lot of restrictions were imposed by governments, like quarantine obligations, especially by the UK in the face of [quem viaja de] Spain, by the United Kingdom compared to Portugal, but also by [implementadas] for France and Croatia ”, said Eurocontrol Managing Director Eamonn Brennan.

Speaking in a videoconference debate on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation sector, the official regretted that there was no “coordinated response in Europe” on travel restrictions , a situation which “kills the aviation industry”.

“What worries me is that the flights have been declining for the past two weeks,” insisted Eamonn Brennan. And, to illustrate it, the managing director of Eurocontrol recalled that, of the 37 thousand daily flights normally carried out at this time of the year, on Monday there were only 16 thousand, a decrease of 45% compared to the same period last year. Last year.

This situation particularly affects the five largest European airlines, including Ryanair, easyJet, Turkish Airlines, Air France and Lufthansa, according to Eurocontrol.

“Instead of stabilizing, the situation is getting worse in Europe as we are seeing fewer flights operated, fewer service providers and even less freight transport,” said Eamonn Brennan, speaking of “the same or worse situation” in the airports.

In the aeronautical sector as a whole, “we see no improvement, no recovery, or the adoption of easy solutions, for example in terms of tests”, he criticized. Eamonn Brennan thus anticipated a “very difficult winter season”.

Eurocontrol’s most recent projections, dated last week, have significantly lowered air traffic expectations for the coming months, with declines remaining at around 50% / 60% until February 2021, when it was previously expected that were less than 20%.

“In April we had very good forecasts and now we are seeing big reductions,” said Eamonn Brennan, still saying “concerned that the scenario is even less optimistic than expected”.

Overall, air traffic is currently experiencing declines of around 50% compared to 2019, which compares to reductions of 90% in March and April this year, the height of imprisonment.

While he acknowledged the European Commission’s efforts to come up with harmonized rules across the EU (in terms of testing, quarantine and areas considered unsafe), Eamonn Brennan said it was a “Common virus, which requires joint action”, concluding that “what is going on is crazy”.

Founded in 1963, Eurocontrol represents the aviation sector in 42 member countries (of the EU and the rest of Europe), including Portugal.

Also taking part in the debate, the former executive chairman of the International Airlines Group, the second largest network European airline group which joins British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, stressed that “much remains to be done” for the sector is recovering.

Willie Walsh, who left office two weeks ago, also said that “people are comfortable on planes because they end up wearing masks everywhere.”

“It’s not a question that people are afraid to fly, they are uncomfortable with restrictions such as quarantine,” he said.