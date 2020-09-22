More than 10,000 new infections per day in Spain: Medical care in Madrid is about to collapse – politics

Mobility restrictions and full intensive care beds: Madrid is once again one of the regions in Europe most affected by the corona pandemic. The images of ice rinks as a burial site and the strict lockdown that lasted for weeks in the spring have not yet been fully processed, as the Spanish capital is already catching up with the next wave.

Health Minister Salvador Illa warned Madrid residents on Tuesday to be more careful. Everyone should limit their contacts and their own range of motion, Illa said on the radio station “Cadena Ser”. The situation in Spain is alarming – “but most in Madrid”.

The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, also spoke out for such restrictions. “I would recommend the same as Minister Illa”, Martínez-Almeida also told the station “Cadena Ser”. “Limit all mobility that is not strictly necessary for the time being.”

The number of corona infections in Spain has been rising sharply for weeks. Recently, about 10,000 new infections and more were recorded across the country every day. About a third of the new infections fall in the Madrid region. The development is also increasingly noticeable in hospitals.

About 40 percent of the beds in the University Clinic of Madrid are occupied by corona patients

According to the latest data, the University Hospital in Madrid is the hospital where in Spain the most Covid-19 patients are treated with 287 patients. The newspaper “El Confidencial” reports. According to internal estimates, about 40 percent of the beds are occupied by corona-infected patients. The two general intensive care units and the intensive care unit for patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) are fully occupied with Covid-19 patients.

Intensive care patients who are not ill with Covid-19 would thus be divided among the resuscitation rooms that are still available – but there too the hospital is reaching its capacity limits. For this reason, only cancer patients with severe tumors or serious emergencies are currently undergoing surgery, according to the report. In the entire Madrid region, more than half of intensive care beds are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients.

“The system is already leaking,” “El Confidencial” summarizes the university clinic’s status report. “Definition of collapse,” Spanish journalist Manuel Ángel Méndez responded to the newspaper’s contribution on Twitter.

The regional government in Madrid is trying to get the situation under control. On Monday, the conservative government decided to take strict measures – and largely closed certain neighborhoods for two weeks. In some of the affected residential areas, the number of corona cases had recently skyrocketed. The neighborhoods registered more than 1,000 corona cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past two weeks. In comparison, this is about five times higher than the national average in Spain.

With about 70.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days, the district of Hamm in Germany has the highest value. The total value over seven days in Germany is currently 13.5.

About 850,000 people are affected by the measures; especially in poorer Madrid. They are no longer allowed to leave their residence. Exceptions are the way to work, to the doctor or the way to school. The neighborhoods may no longer be entered from the outside – the police check access roads.

Large numbers of corona cases, even in non-deposited areas

But it is not only the now closed neighborhoods that report high numbers of infections per 100,000 inhabitants. As reported by the Spanish newspaper “El Pais”, 16 health areas in Madrid have an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Mobility restrictions do not apply in these health areas.

A primary health care area comprises several primary health care centers and is smaller than a city district. According to the regional health authority, there are about 286 such administrative units in the Madrid region. 37 of them have mobility restrictions for 14 days since Monday.

In an interview with radio station “Onda Cero” on Tuesday morning, Conservative Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso believed the restrictions may need to be extended to new areas – possibly even the entire region. “I understand that (the measures) need to be extended to other parts of Madrid and other sectors,” Ayuso said.

If it can be seen that the “measures are working” and there is a “worrying trend in other areas,” then the restrictions should also apply to other neighborhoods, she said Monday after a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

“There is no point in imposing restrictions in some areas and not in others,” Ayuso said Tuesday, according to Spanish media. The restrictions could also potentially extend to the entire main region with 6.6 million inhabitants, Ayuso said, according to the newspaper “El Pais”.

However, a complete lockdown like in the spring should be avoided – also in order not to put further strain on the already ailing Spanish economy. According to John Hopkins University, Spain has more than 670,000 corona cases and is currently the most affected country in Western Europe. In the Southern European country of or related to Covid-19, more than 30,600 people died. The Ministry of Health in Spain reported 10,799 new infections in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. (with AFP, dpa)