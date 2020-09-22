Covid19. Sweden considers unprecedented action in light of increase in Stockholm cases – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free to read

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

Swedish authorities are considering adopting local restrictive measures in Stockholm, due to the recent increase in Covid-19 infections, which, if confirmed, would mean a change in the strategy adopted so far by the country to fight against the pandemic.

The downward trend is over. If the curve continues to rise, the situation could become dangerous, ”said Stockholm health official Bjoern Eriksson.

According to Swedish health officials, in the past seven days, 305 new cases have arisen in the capital, up from 254 the week before.

Sweden’s public health official Anders Tegnell, who has so far defended the position in the country, also acknowledged that if the upward trend continues, “local restrictions” will need to be considered in Stockholm.

Sweden stood out from most countries and even other Nordic countries, in the same pandemic situation, by not adopting any recommendations for the compulsory use of masks. Officials in this country have privileged individual responsibility, rather than imposing restrictions, according to EFE.

This strategy sparked controversy, particularly in times of higher pandemic incidence, when the number of infections and deaths was even higher than in other countries in this region, which chose to apply measures.

Since the start of the pandemic, 89,436 people have been infected with the new coronavirus and 5,870 deaths in Sweden.