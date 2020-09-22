Gas conflict meeting scheduled in Istanbul: Turkey and Greece want to start talks – politics

Turkey and Greece have agreed to exploratory talks in the dispute over gas drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Turkish presidency announced this on Tuesday. The Greek government confirmed the upcoming talks. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and EU Council President Charles Michel discussed the issue in a video conference.

The conduct of the talks depends on Greece’s next steps, Erdogan said, according to his office’s statement. “The impetus to relieve tension and create channels for dialogue must be based on mutual steps.”

The Turkish head of state hopes that the EU summit in early October will bring “new life” to relations between the EU and Ankara, he said. Possible new EU sanctions against Turkey should also be discussed at the summit.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the continuation of talks with Ankara, which had been suspended since 2016. A meeting will therefore be held in Istanbul soon.

According to the statement by the Turkish Presidency, Erdogan proposed to hold a regional conference with all parties involved in the dispute, including the Turkish Cypriots. Such a conference could have “positive and constructive effects” on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdogan said.

The president also addressed the tensions between Ankara and Athens in his speech during the general debate in the UN General Assembly. In a video speech, the Turkish president called for “genuine” dialogue to resolve the dispute. At the same time, he denounced “intimidation” by the West.

Cyprus is putting pressure on EU partners

Since the discovery of rich gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean, there has been heated debate about its exploitation. EU members Greece and Cyprus as well as Turkey lay claim to the affected sea areas and support this by sending warships.

Cyprus is demanding that the EU impose sanctions on Turkey over the gas drilling dispute. To put pressure on EU partners, it is blocking sanctions against Belarus. The EU has been planning sanctions against those responsible for weeks over allegations of fraud in the August 9 presidential election and violence against peaceful protesters. However, so far these have failed because of the Cyprus blockade.

Now the US has also intervened in the conflict, urging Cyprus to agree to sanctions against Belarus. “We have encouraged them to join the consensus so that the EU can move forward and there can be a coherent common approach between like-minded countries,” said US State Department Deputy Secretary of State George Kent. during a visit to Brussels. Washington is ready to impose sanctions on Belarus, but hopes the action will be coordinated with the EU. (AFP)