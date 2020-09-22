They face, arguably, one of the toughest games of the season in visiting Wolverhampton

It’s Manchester City’s first Premier League game of the season. The former Champions are starting their campaign a week later after being granted rest following their Champions League campaign, which stretched into August.df

They face, arguably, one of the toughest games of the season in visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side opened their campaign with an impressive win at Sheffield United last weekend and will be confident of taking something from this game too. Wolves famously came from 2-0 down to win this fixture 3-2 last December.

How to watch Wolves vs Man City live online

As with the post-lockdown fixtures last season, fans are still barred from stadiums. So, the Premier League and broadcasters have come together to ensure every game can be televised for at least the month of September.dfg

https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/podcast/watch-free-manchester-united-vs-luton-town-live-socce-game-hd-60TPQ5TIgUSFZup9pTFRiA



https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/podcast/watch-free-manchester-united-vs-luton-town-live-socce-game-hd-60TPQ5TIgUSFZup9pTFRiA



https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/podcast/watch-free-manchester-united-vs-luton-town-live-socce-game-hd-60TPQ5TIgUSFZup9pTFRiA



https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/podcast/watch-free-manchester-united-vs-luton-town-live-socce-game-hd-60TPQ5TIgUSFZup9pTFRiA



