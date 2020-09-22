The world needs “new alliances” and cannot be reduced to the Sino-American rivalry – Observer

“The world, as it is today, cannot be reduced to a rivalry between China and the United States,” Emmanuel Macron said in his speech at the General Assembly of Nations United (UN), calling on the international community to build “New alliances”.

The French head of state added that the remaining countries cannot be reduced to “nothing more than pitiful spectators of collective impotence”.

Macron’s speech, which was longer than most other speakers in the general debate, also focused on Washington’s demand to restore economic sanctions against Tehran, denying it.

“France, with its German and British partners, will maintain the demand for the full implementation of the Vienna agreement”, signed in 2015 on nuclear energy, declared the French president, but “will not accept the violations committed “by Iran.

However, Paris will not “give in” to the activation of the mechanism which restores the sanctions and which is demanded by Washington, since the USA, “on their own, when they leave the agreement, are not in a position to l ‘activate. “.

On this subject, his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rohani, declared, through a recorded message which was transmitted during the General Assembly of the United Nations, that the winner of the American presidential election, on November 3, did not will have “no choice but to give in” to Tehran’s demands for the lifting of sanctions.

The high-level week at the United Nations General Assembly began today, in a format unprecedented in the organization’s 75 years, during which speeches by heads of state and government will be delivered through previously recorded videos, due to the pandemic.