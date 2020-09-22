Swedish group acquires 4,000 apartments: what the Scandinavians plan – and how Berlin responds – politically

The Swedish housing group Heimstaden Bostad plans to buy nearly 4,000 apartments in Berlin for more than 800 million euros. It is remarkable. The corona pandemic has hardly left its mark on the German housing market, but rents in Berlin have fallen recently.

In addition, there are strict rules due to government intervention such as the rental limit. As a result, many long-term tenants in the portfolio will also benefit from the rent exemptions imposed by the state in October.

From an investor’s point of view, that should be a deterrent. The fact that the Swedish company is still investing in Berlin could send a strategic signal to the industry.

Because residential real estate can still be economical and even promise extra profit on subsequent sale. Whether the deal will pay off remains to be seen for the houses on the Swedes’ shopping list in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg.

Since they are in a “socially protected area”, draft sales contracts must be submitted to the district for approval. Construction Department Councilor Schmidt is currently obtaining reports on the “market value” of these properties.

Then it will become clear whether after deduction of the costs of financing and management, there is still something left as “return”. But even if not, some financial investors are still buying the property. Because they speculate that their value will increase and they will make a profit if they are sold later.

Why do the Scandinavians actually come to Berlin?

Berlin is a ‘brand’, a brand, as the saying goes: the only German metropolis mentioned in the same breath with Paris, London or New York. And in the corona crisis, the really big party is over. But even the Berghain is now open again as a museum. And Berlin can cope with the pandemic much better than Madrid or other metropolises.

This is another reason why many economies are betting on a stronger rebound in this country than in the rest of Europe, once a vaccine is available. That, in turn, would boost the influx of young, qualified workers to the region. These new Berliners need an apartment, and because there is already a shortage, rents and prices will rise again.

Why doesn’t the rental limit scare off investors as intended?

The rent ceiling could be lifted by the Federal Constitutional Court in the middle of next year. But even if it doesn’t, the law will expire after five years. Then the cold wind from the market will blow again at the latest. At least that’s what investors like billionaire Ivar Tollefsen and the managers of the Heimstaden company he controls believe.

In addition, international financial investors often assume the global situation in the capital market and have few alternatives to park their capital. There is no more interest, there is a risk of penalty interest on deposits. Government bonds don’t throw anything away anymore.

Investors have at least some of the money invested in the stock market. To spread the risk, you need real estate and stable rental income.

How does the controversial green building council of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg assess the major investment?

As a “crisis situation,” says Florian Schmidt, Greens councilor in Berlin-Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg. Because with this deal, the ‘urban structure’ is shifting a bit in favor of ‘financial market-driven large investments’.

Norwegian billionaire Ivar Tollefsen is behind the Heimstaden Group Photo: Heimstaden / promo

The purchase would come at the expense of public interest landlords, such as state houses, cooperatives or smaller homeowners, who don’t see tenants as a purely “ financial math ” variable that must be pressed to meet the company’s return expectations.

Will the district exercise its right of first refusal?

“We check that”, says Alderman Schmidt. This is possible for five of the 16 houses from the Norwegian investor’s first known deal. These are located in environmental protection areas. “But some houses are quite expensive,” Schmidt continues.

This is because about half of the apartments are rented out furnished and are therefore more expensive than the rental brake allows. Only when the rental ceiling is introduced in October will these rents have to be lowered. Schmidt has “the impression that purchase prices are being paid and subsequently speculates that the rent ceiling will fall”.

How does the senator for urban development and housing assess the entry of the Scandinavians?

“If Heimstaden has a long-term perspective and positions itself as a partner here, that doesn’t have to be a bad thing,” says Urban Development Senator Sebastian Scheel (Linke). What is crucial is whether the company signs avoidance agreements.

In this way, a home buyer submits to social standards of rent and termination of contracts, which are as fair as those of state-owned companies. Its purpose is to protect residents from displacement. “But we are also preparing to exercise the right of first refusal for the apartments in protected areas,” says Scheel.

In this case, a state-owned company enters into the private contract and buys instead of the private investor. If necessary, the Senate must contribute equity capital if the homes are unprofitable because of the high price without subsidy. “But we don’t buy every property, we check every individual case.”

Can Helmstaden also be expropriated, as a referendum demands?

Heimstaden is said to have nearly 4,000 apartments on the shopping list – and thus large enough for the expropriation plans of the popular initiative “Dispossessed Deutsche Wohnen & Co.”. ‘On Tuesday we paved the way in the Senate for the House of Representatives to deal with the instrument of socialization,’ says Scheel.

“We agree in the Senate that we explicitly support the initiative’s goal of expanding the portfolio of publicly managed apartments in Berlin.”

What do the tenant representatives say about the investor?

The boss of the Berlin tenants association, Reiner Wild, says: “The company has approached us and wants to talk”. There is an interest in a good relationship with the tenants. “On the other hand, it was also heard that Heimstaden does not want to sign an avoidance agreement.”

That, in turn, contradicts public interest management. The same applies to the pension funds, which are supposed to be involved in the company. They usually expected a return of three percent.

Wild says: With an investment of just under 4,000 apartments at an estimated average price of more than 3,500 euros per square meter, you can only bet on the end of the rental ceiling. “It is probably not clear to investors that” the acquisition is the trigger for the discussion about the Heat the extension of the lid. “

What does the purchase mean for tenants in Berlin?

Rental contracts are in principle valid regardless of the transfer of ownership. They cannot just be terminated. However, a conversion into apartment buildings and the sale thereof is conceivable. However, some of the homes are in environmental protection areas, where tenants have a first refusal for seven years.

If another buyer comes after that, he cannot give the tenant another five years notice on the grounds that he needs it. The tenants in the environmental protection areas have a relatively long termination protection.

A special case are the fixed-term leases concluded by the previous owner of a number of houses in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg. According to lawyers of the Mietergemeinschaft eV, these contracts can be converted into regular rental contracts. An investigation by the housing office is still pending.