A suspected Portuguese jihadist confronted with a wiretap in which he talks to his brother about “kill zone” – Observer

The Portuguese accused of links with the Islamic State (IS) denied this Tuesday during his trial any adherence to the terrorist cause, but was faced with a wiretapping in which he uses the expressions “kill zone” and “end those pigs ”.

Rómulo Costa, in pre-trial detention in Portugal since 2019 for crimes related to the membership, support and funding of the extremist group, was confronted with the president of the tribunal, Francisco Coimbra, during a hearing held in September 2013 during of which the accused, when speaking with his brother Edgar Costa (who went to fight and is believed to have died in the fight against EI), said: “You went to the area of ‘slaughter and now you think about babies (…) you have to think about ending these pigs. “

The reference to babies was due to the fact that Edgar Costa, a more orthodox Islamist, had asked his brother Rómulo Costa if he was not allowed to have one or two wives through his wife, Islam authorizing polygamy.

In court, Rómulo Costa assured that “the killing zone” had nothing to do with the fact that his brother Edgar went to Tanzania (the African country where ISIS is located), but that it was only an expression used in Massamá, Queluz, where the youth passed and which meant “a problem to be solved”.

As for the allusion to put an end to the “pigs”, the accused reiterated that this expression alluded to those who did not respect human rights, having, later, during the same hearing, the witness charge Nuno Rogeiro, heard as an expert on terrorism issues in the Islamic world, mentioned that “pigs” mean for ISIS fighters “unclean”, compared to pig which is not admitted by religion muslim.

Lopes Guerreiro, defense lawyer for Rómulo Costa, who insisted the prosecution was “fragile”, recalled that in 2014 the British secret service seized a cell phone and a “pen” from the Kingdom – United to his elector and that, after expert examination, they found nothing to compromise him with Daesh, the Portuguese investigation no longer having any reason to doubt the innocence of the accused, who has spoke only sporadically with his brothers Edgar and Celso who embraced the so-called “holy war”.

The judge also confronted Rómulo Costa with a search carried out by the PJ of the house in Portugal where Rómulo Costa’s father and the rest of the family lived, where, in one of the rooms, documents were seized from several others. people, which the accused said he did not know, after in the previous session he said he had never recruited anyone to fight for ISIS in Syria.

In his defense, he also said that brothers Edgar and Celso (who were reportedly killed during the fighting in Syria) criticized him for not following the most orthodox principles of Islam, when he went to nightclubs. and places where there was music and mixed groups of women and men. Moreover, he did not pray five times a day as is the practice of the most radical Islamists.

Rómulo Costa reaffirmed that Islam does not teach gun violence and that it follows this precept like the overwhelming majority of the nearly three billion Muslims in the world, who in no way identify with the aims of the ‘EI.

The court heard for more than an hour Nuno Rogeiro, researcher and university professor, who, through examples and history, helped those present to understand the expressions and the “modus operandi” of the Islamic radicals. of different terrorist groups.

Nuno Rogeiro considered plausible that a person with a university education, an active life in the United Kingdom or another European country, without any outward sign of being a radical Islamist (beard grown) and perfectly integrated into society, could , after all, being an ISIS recruiter. , noting that there is an EI manual seized in Iraq that provides for this “cover-up” or “cover-up”.

Although he stressed that he was not referring to any specific person, the case fitted the profile of the accused, who studied and worked for several years in London and never adopted a typical face of radicals , wearing long beards without a mustache.

However, last week, the Lisbon Criminal Court decided to separate the Rómulo Costa and Massimo Turé cases from the prosecution of the other defendants, as they are missing and presumably killed, although the president, Judge Francisco Coimbra, notes that ‘There is still no death certificate on file.

At the end of today’s session, Rómulo Costa’s lawyer downgraded the implications Nuno Rogeiro’s testimony could have had for his elector, even considering that he was not a completely impartial witness being given his known intimacy with the services. European secret agents.

The crimes of recruiting, joining and supporting the IE terrorist organization and terrorist financing are at stake in this process.

The case arises from an investigation into judicial cooperation between Portuguese and British authorities, and defendant Rómulo Costa denies terrorism charges, only admitting that he spoke with the brothers / guerrillas by phone to find out if they were going. well and to know information about other family members. live in refugee camps.

The prosecution understands that all the defendants joined forces, recruited and funded ISIS in their own way, supporting the movement of Portuguese and British citizens to Syria to fight alongside the jihadists.