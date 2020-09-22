Prime Minister partially cancels Brexit deal: Johnson’s controversial law takes up another hurdle in parliament: politics

The uprising did not materialize: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial internal market law has lifted a new hurdle in the London Parliament. Johnson wants to use the law to partially overturn the current, painfully negotiated Brexit deal with the EU.

A majority of MPs agreed to a compromise between the prime minister and his critics, so that there was no formal vote on their request in London on Tuesday.

Several Conservative MPs who had previously spoken out against Johnson’s plans also agreed.

The head of government had previously taken a step in the direction of dissenters, assuring them that a new vote would be taken in parliament in case the emergency measures provided for in the law were actually used – essentially what the rebels had. demanded. After a vote in the coming week, the law has yet to pass the House of Lords.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Johnson wants to use the law to partially nullify the already valid Brexit deal, which he signed himself. Specifically, these are special rules for the British Northern Ireland, which are intended to prevent a hard border with the EU state of Ireland and new hostilities there.

For the EU, Johnson’s move is a violation of the law. Brussels has therefore asked London to give in at the end of September. (dpa)