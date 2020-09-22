Sudanese court postpones trial of former President Omar al-Bashir again – Observer

The trial of former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, for his role in the coup that brought him to power in 1989, has been postponed again, the president of the tribunal in which Bashir is on trial announced on Tuesday. .

“The next hearing will take place on October 6,” announced Judge Essam el-Din Mohamed, president of the court in Khartoum, where Omar al-Bashir is on trial. Tuesday’s hearing, broadcast on Sudanese television, was the fifth since the trial began on July 21. The sessions were successively postponed, again for procedural reasons.

The ousted former president and several defendants face the death penalty for toppling the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Sadek al-Mahdi in 1989, the third coup in Sudan since independence in 1956.

Omar al-Bashir, 76, was deposed and arrested by the military in April 2019, after months of popular revolt. In another trial, he was sentenced to two years in prison for “corruption” in December 2019. Al-Bashir is currently being held in Khartoum.

Al-Bashir has also been accused by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of “crimes against humanity” and “genocide” committed in West Darfur, a region torn by violent conflict for nearly two decades.

The conflict in West Darfur, which began in 2003, has already left at least 300,000 dead and 2.5 million displaced, according to the UN. Last February, the Sudanese transitional government made a verbal commitment to facilitate the appearance of Omar al-Bashir before the ICC on a date yet to be determined.

At the end of August, a peace accord was signed by Khartoum and several insurgent groups, which provides, among other things, for the formation of a special tribunal dedicated to crimes committed in Darfur, before which al-Bashir may also be called upon to stand. present. .