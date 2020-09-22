Covid19. Mozambique admits resumption of restrictions due to risky behavior – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free to read

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

The Mozambican government admitted on Tuesday that it could reintroduce restrictions lifted as part of the state of public calamity, due to risky behavior towards Covid-19, mainly on the beaches, defending the “intensification” of measures monitoring.

We will take stock next weekend, which is the first of two long weekends, on the behavior of our compatriots and the results of the evaluation may dictate the corresponding measures taken, ”said the spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, Filimão Suaze, at a press conference.

Filimão Suaze notably mentioned the reopening of the beaches, in force for a week, arguing that the decision could be canceled in the face of reports of systematic non-compliance with preventive measures for the new coronavirus.

We noticed last weekend that many compatriots did not realize the true meaning of the state of public calamity and the red alert we find ourselves in and rushed to the beaches with complete disregard for Covid-19 prevention measures, ”Suaze said.

The spokesperson for the Council of Ministers recalled that the President of the Republic, Filipe Nyusi, threatened, on the 7th of this month, to back down by relaxing the restrictions imposed as part of the prevention of the pandemic and lifted later with the decree of the state of public calamity.

On this occasion, Filipe Nyusi expressed concern about the video images of people flocking to the beaches in defiance of preventive measures a few days before the official reopening of these places.

The Council of Ministers spokesman said on Tuesday that police forces would step up their surveillance actions against Covid-19 preventive measures, applying the penalties provided for by law.

The Defense and Security Forces can be called upon to step up their action, because we have legislation to protect everyone from the excesses committed by some ”, underlined Filimão Suaze.

Suaze warned of worsening infections with the new coronavirus with the arrival of summer in Mozambique and the consequent increase in the influx of people to family events and beaches. “The number of infections and deaths associated with Covid-19 is increasing exponentially and we are all called to reverse this trend,” said the spokesperson for the Council of Ministers.

Mozambique has 45 deaths from covid-19 and 7,114 cumulative cases.