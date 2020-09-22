Covid19. The municipality of Guayaquil bans the Barcelona-Flamengo stadium – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential to public knowledge, is open and free to all.

The municipal authorities of Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Tuesday banned the stadium where, at 11 p.m. in Lisbon, the Barcelona-Flamengo, of the Libertadores Cup, would be played, due to a Covid-19 epidemic in the middle of the delegation Brazilian.

The Monumental stadium, Barcelona stadium, is temporarily prohibited for sports events of any kind, with or without an audience, until future orders ”, we can read in a resolution that was issued on Tuesday by the municipal medical director , Carlos Salvador, and signed by the mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri.

“We are facing a high risk case, as the players had close contact and no personal protective equipment,” Salvador said at a press conference following an inspection.

A few hours before the meeting, this measure follows seven positive tests within the Brazilian team, which confirmed on Tuesday that the doctor Márcio Tannure, as well as Juan Santos, of the football department, also tested positive for Covid. – 19 and are isolated in this city in Ecuador.

The players, who are showing no symptoms, have not been identified by the Rio de Janeiro squad, with the exception of former FC Porto Diego, who admitted to experiencing pain and sore throats, in a message posted on social networks.

So far, CONMEBOL has neither canceled nor postponed the match, allowing the Cariocas to call in substitutes for the team, in place of the infected players.

In group A of the continental competition which started a few days ago, after the stoppage, Flamengo, defending champion, has six points, followed in second place behind Independiente del Valle, who beat them 5-0 in the previous round , with Júnior (Colombia) third, with three, and Barcelona with zero.