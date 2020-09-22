Foreign Minister visits Guinea-Bissau for independence anniversary – Observer

The Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs will pay a two-day visit to Guinea-Bissau, starting on Wednesday, to participate in the celebrations for the country’s independence anniversary.

Augusto Santos Silva will visit Guinea-Bissau on September 23 and 24 and, during the trip, “will participate in the ceremonies commemorating the independence of Guinea-Bissau, hold a working meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities. , Suzi Barbosa, and will visit a cooperation project of the Integrated Program for the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality in Guinea-Bissau (PIMI II), ”according to a note released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A visit by Augusto Santos Silva to the Bairro Militar health center in Bissau is scheduled for Wednesday at noon, where he will inaugurate a high-risk ultrasound and obstetric consultation room, integrated into PIMI II, a program of the European Union. , confined by Portuguese cooperation, through Camões – Institute of Cooperation and Language, and implemented by the Institut Marquês de Valle Flôr, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the French non-governmental organization EMI (International Medical Assistance).

In the afternoon, at 3 p.m., the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs is expected to meet Suzi Barbosa, followed by a press conference.

Thursday, Augusto Santos Silva will participate in the ceremonies of the national independence day of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

On Monday, a source from the Guinean presidency announced that the presidents of Mauritania, Senegal, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Togo will also be present at the celebrations.

Independence Day celebrations, proclaimed on September 24, 1973, will take place at the National Stadium in Bissau and, according to the schedule, Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embaló will deliver a speech and deliver decorations.

The program also includes the opening of avenues named after the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, and the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and an official lunch for the invited heads of state, who are due to leave Bissau in the aftermath. -midday.

Umaro Sissoco Embaló ends the celebrations with a cocktail at the Guinean presidency.

Guinea-Bissau unilaterally declared September 24, 1973. The declaration was made by former President João Bernardo “Nino” Vieira.