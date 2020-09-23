Now is the time for the EU to shape the international system | Opinion

As world leaders begin high-level meetings to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), the covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the disturbing dimension in which multilateral cooperation is faltering within and outside the United Nations system. UN.

Faced with the global challenge of a pandemic last spring, national governments and regional bodies have each retreated to their own corner. The United States (USA) has shied away from responsibility in the context of the international system, while China has tried to hijack institutions in its favor. Europe was caught between them and, as a result, United Nations agencies, such as the WHO and the United Nations Security Council, are at an impasse in many processes.

The Union’s seven challenges

A survey commissioned earlier this year by the European Council on External Relations (ECFR) shows that Europeans are unhappy with this lack of global leadership. The perception of the United States as an ally and actor has fallen sharply across Europe. Majorities in all member states except Italy, Poland and Bulgaria (where there are large minorities) say their opinion of the United States has deteriorated during the crisis, and the number of respondents who felt that the United States had been an important ally for their country in this crisis, it was increasingly smaller, with Italy having the highest percentage, with only 6%.

Perceptions of China and Russia also fell across almost all respondent groups in almost all countries. China’s blame for the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis in Europe is high, supported by most of the affected EU member states, with Spain and Bulgaria being the exceptions.

How will attendees at the UN General Assembly this week interrogate their webcams, where will global leadership come from?

Contrary to what was expected, despite the current lack of promises in the UN system, this could be the multilateral moment of the European Union. 63% of Europeans believe that the crisis has shown the need for increased European cooperation and, when in our survey we asked how Europe should change after the crisis, the most important response, with 52%, was that the EU should give a more coordinated response to global threats and challenges.

For Europeans, one of the biggest threats is the climate challenge. Voters continue to repeat the message at the polls – as evidenced by last year’s European Parliament elections, the French municipal elections earlier this spring and also in the rise of the Greens as a serious government candidate in the elections Germany next year – who want environmentally responsible leadership. This is corroborated by the ECFR survey data. Support for more attention to tackling climate change has grown everywhere during the coronavirus crisis – reaching 61% in the UK and 60% in Spain – with those most supportive of the cause increasing much more, in all the countries covered, than those less sympathetic.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s speech on the state of the European Union last week appeared to heed this message, finally pledging to cut at least 55% of carbon emissions by 2030. In addition, he announced his ambition to raise at least 30% of the 750 billion euros of the stimulus fund through green debt securities. They were bold and very clear announcements.

But while there was also an intention to improve Europe’s plan for its multilateral engagement – with the promise to lead reform of the WHO and WTO systems and the recognition that Europe must take clear positions and act quickly on global issues – it remains to be seen how this will be done. And with the European divisions manifested in recent weeks over the Mediterranean migration crisis, the situation in Belarus and even the response to Alexei Navalny’s poisoning in Russia, this recognition was part of Von der Leyen’s speech that seemed a bit hollow. .

At least until the US election in November, and probably after that, the leadership position in the multilateral system is vague. This represents an opportunity for the EU to become a more active international actor. European voters are ready to do this because they know that the issues that keep them most vigilant, from the climate to how to deal with the next health crisis, can only be resolved through enhanced international cooperation. One year before COP26, the EU can use the European Green Deal – a growth strategy that enables the EU to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – to lead global efforts to push action at the top of the agendas of all governments. In addition, it must also find the right balance between building European health sovereignty and global leadership in the development and distribution of a possible vaccine against covid-19.

It is time to stand up for European governments to better protect the interests of their citizens when they look outside, not inside. The right step towards more security in this uncertain world is to shape the system and not stray from it

On trade, the EU must put pressure on other multilateral powers to defend fair trade to ensure that trade rules are respected and that data is properly shared. And when it comes to the digital agenda, it should invest resources in standardization bodies, in order to develop a strong European voice to lay the foundations for the digital future.

But to seize the opportunity of this potential multilateralist moment, EU leaders must finally break free from the chains of populist forces that have shaped the debate for too long. It is time to stand up for European governments to better protect the interests of their citizens when they look outside, not inside.

The right step towards greater security in this uncertain world is to shape the system and stick to it.

Susi Dennison is Director of the European Power Program and Principal Researcher at the European Council for External Relations (ECFR)

