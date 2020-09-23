“Magnificent view”: the mayor of Almada says she will live “tomorrow” at Bairro Amarelo | Almada

The mayor of Almada, Inês de Medeiros, of the Socialist Party, declared on Monday that she was not afraid to go “tomorrow” to live in Bairro Amarelo, “with this magnificent view”.

The mayor was speaking at the ordinary public meeting of the House of Almada, during which the simplified modification of the National Ecological Reserve of Porto Brandão (Trafaria, Caparica), in the region of Lazareto, was approved.

The mayor of Setúbal admits his candidacy for the municipality of Almada in 2021

Inês de Medeiros said she was working with the IHRU (Institute of Housing and Urban Rehabilitation) to remove the “ghetto” aspect of the neighborhood, stressing that “there are no territories for the rich and others for the poor ”. He also congratulated the municipality he heads for the work he has done in rebuilding housing.

“Almada has the privilege of having social quarters in absolutely wonderful spaces, with envious views. Every social district on the north shore is jealous. Tomorrow I was going to live in Bairro Amarelo with this wonderful view, ”she says.

The mayor’s statement was criticized by MP Joana Mortágua, from Bloco de Esquerda, on the social network Twitter. “The mayor of Almada thinks that the inhabitants of social districts are privileged by the“ vista-rio ”and even says that she was not afraid to move to Bairro Amarelo. This while justifying the approval of a 5-star hotel in Porto Brandão. Any comment is redundant, ”wrote the deputy elected by Setúbal.

Bairro Amarelo is a social housing district located near Costa da Caparica. It was considered a sensitive neighborhood by the PSP because of its recurring crime problems.

