The value of water cannot be analyzed on the basis of tariff alone | Opinion

Water is one of the central themes of the forthcoming Portuguese presidency of the European Union. European Commission directives impose the sustainability of water utility management (EG) entities, however, Portugal is at fault, as the majority of public EGs have higher costs than revenues, being heavily subsidized. If the prices charged by private EGs are compared with the values ​​resulting from the sum of the tariffs and subsidies to the public EGs, it was concluded that the private EGs have lower prices, because they are on average more efficient.

I understand that comparing water prices, from an exclusive perspective of public / private duality, does not make sense, because it is a demagogic exercise of disinformation which does not contextualize, for each EG, the subsidized tariffs, environmental and economic sustainability, investments, quality of service, water efficiency, other tariffs such as sanitation or rising water costs.

It is not possible to compare the tariffs of private entities EG – which, necessarily, through the tariff must cover all costs, either for reasons of solvency or to comply with Community directives transposed into national legislation – with certain public EGs which heavily subsidize tariffs, to the detriment of taxes and municipal budgets, therefore not respecting the principle of compulsory user-pays, justifying an unsustainable deterioration of public finances.

When we refer, in an ideological position to attack the private sector, that at the national level, the most expensive tariff – which corresponds to a private EG – is six times higher than the cheapest tariff – which corresponds to a public EG -, in this context of the comparisons should also indicate that there are public entities with tariffs about five times higher than those of other public entities, and that there are public entities with tariffs around 40 % higher than some private entities, or that, in this absurd classification of tariffs, of the 25 EGs with the highest tariffs, nine are public.

It is important to note that with private concessionaires, there is never an increase in tariffs not foreseen in the contract, because they are the only EG where there is total tariff predictability, the tariff adjustments being generally indexed on inflation and rising water values. In fact, the tariff path is one of the mandatory conditions in the international tendering process for these markets. In addition, private concessionaires are the only EGs subject to competition in a public tender and, in several cases, private companies have shown a reduction in tariffs, compared to those previously charged by municipalities. , despite the significant investments they are committed to making. We must recognize the merit of the municipalities which have chosen to grant water services to individuals, which has enabled them to make the necessary investments to guarantee the coverage of water and sanitation services to their populations and to ensure a quality of service recognized by the ERSAR (regulator).

In a private concessionaire, exponential tariff increases can never occur, as has happened recently in several municipalities, which have regrouped into aggregated public entities – in some cases with increases of the order of 100% -, and it is very strange that these cases are often called if they were private companies, when they are public EG.

There are performance indicator rankings, published annually by ERSAR, which are objective and reflect the quality of service. The service quality rewards granted by ERSAR are systematically awarded to private GEs.

It is also relevant to highlight the main conclusions of the study [1] conducted by the Instituto Superior Técnico which, after an exhaustive analysis of the indicators published by ERSAR, concludes: “Taking into account the hypotheses listed, it has been possible to prove that the facts in Portugal seem to show that private operators are more efficient in terms of investments, provide a better quality of service and, under comparable conditions, charge more modest prices and charges. »Based on the latest data published by ERSAR, referring to the year 2018 (RASARP 2019), two examples of the most relevant indicators are highlighted:

Coverage of expenditure for water services (economic sustainability of EG)

The usual suspects

Of the 214 EGs that simultaneously manage water and sanitation services, 143 have below-cost incomes, with a severe lack of sustainability, supported by taxpayer taxes. In addition, of the 25 entities with the worst economic performance, all are public and all have tariff revenues below 46% of costs, and the entity with the lowest cost coverage is subsidized at 75%.

On the other hand, of the 25 entities that have better economic results (income above costs), only eight are private entities and the ten entities with the largest surplus are all public. Thus, the false thesis of the alleged high tariffs charged by the private sector is debunked.

Water losses – water efficiency

Of the 25 EGs with the highest water losses, all are public, with the most inefficient EGs having a value of 82% water lost, while of the 25 EGs with the lowest losses, 15 are private and the most efficient private EG has only 8% of water loss. At the end of 2018, the 30 private concessions reached an average volume of 16% of unbilled water. Over the same period, the public sector LE group recorded, on average, an unbilled water percentage of about 34%.

Water is an essential public good which must be universal and, in a modern and democratic society, it must be guided by the highest quality standards, also from the point of view of environmental sustainability and the wise use of water. resources.

In terms of actual water loss, there is an annual value of about 170 Mm3, or about 19 thousand m3 / hour, or the equivalent of 13 Olympic swimming pools per hour. By improving the water efficiency of the systems, to a national average equivalent to that currently recorded in private EG, a national economic gain of more than 100 million euros per year would be achieved.

In conclusion, any analysis of water services must be done in a responsible and comprehensive manner, in order to avoid misinterpretations that could cause public contestation and serious problems for GE, whether public or private. Water services cannot be analyzed in a simplistic way, only on the basis of tariffs, but on the basis of the overall service. Water is an essential public good which must be universal and, in a modern and democratic society, it must be guided by the highest quality standards, also from the point of view of environmental sustainability and the wise use of water. resources.

