(in) Happy Birthday | Opinion | PUBLIC

No one noticed it, but the United Nations celebrated its 75th anniversary this week. No wonder hardly anyone went to the party. The anniversary was marked without pomp or circumstance. In virtual session, with Guterres, but without heads of state or government and with the adoption of a simple political declaration. Realistic in purpose and modest in ambition, that the times are not over. The future we want, the United Nations we need, does not herald the major reform that the date warranted. It only reaffirms the vague commitment to multilateralism.

