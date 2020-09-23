Judge Roy Bean and the Law West of Pecos | Editorial

One of the caricatures of the American West in the late 19th century is Judge Roy Bean, a saloon owner who proclaimed himself – and was – “the only law west of the Pecos River”.

Roy Bean had a saloon near a train station where he sold cold beer and chaired the trials. He was appointed to a vacant post created in the region and, although he did not know anything about the laws, he was re-elected and was in charge of the bar and the judiciary for 14 years. Although he fined a dead man by wiping his pockets and handed down several bizarre sentences (Langley did not have a prison, the convictions were fines that were usually what each person had in their pocket), Roy Bean was very popular. He is one of the legendary figures of the American West, a source of inspiration for several films (Paul Newman also played Roy Bean) and for one of Lucky Luke’s best books – The Judge.

Reading the prosecution of the Lex case, it is clear that there were people, judges – some also very “popular” – who dreamed, like Roy Bean, of being “the only law in the world. ‘west of the Pecos river’ or next to the Tagus. And just as Roy Bean forced many criminals to consume in their saloon, the Rangel-Galante duo took Roy Bean’s theory one step further – according to the prosecution, several thousand euros were serving their bank accounts.

Such an accusation, in which several magistrates are involved, casts a frightening suspicion on one of the pillars of the system, justice. It is “an institutional earthquake”, as MEP Paulo Rangel called it in these pages.

We have already had the institutional earthquake through politics – in which the accusation against a former prime minister, José Sócrates, has deeply shaken the foundations of society and certainly contributed to the growing “anti-political” sentiment that is visible to those walking on the street.

António Costa and Fernando Medina were saved by the bell (Marcelo?) To defend the honor of Luís Filipe Vieira, who, according to the prosecution, made trips to Judge Rangel to go to see matches abroad. Failure to realize that it was necessary to keep a safe distance from all of this was one of the worst “anti-party” and “anti-political” messages Costa and Medina sent.

Fortunately, Judge Roy Bean is not the only law in 21st century Portugal. The charge is now pending.

