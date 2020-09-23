On judicial corruption | Opinion

In an ethical dimension, broader than the penal dimension, judicial corruption can be defined as the action or the omission of a judge, in violation of legal or ethical duties, likely to influence the outcome of the procedure, to obtain an advantage for yourself or a third party. illegitimate, of an economic, professional or moral nature.

The known instruments of comparative evaluation of judicial corruption at the global level do not analyze the dimension of the phenomenon by the number of investigations or convictions, but by the perception of the public, influenced by personal or third party experiences and reported by the media. In the “Global Corruption Report 2007: Corruption and Judicial Systems”, from Transparency International, which analyzed 163 countries, it was found that only 44 scored positive in corruption indicators: 21 in Europe, 16 in Asia and Oceania, 5 in America and 2 in Africa. In the 2019 index, Portugal ranked 30th out of 198 countries. The document “International Legal Integrity, Judicial Systems and Corruption Initiative”, from the International Bar Association and the Basel Governance Institute, from 2016, underlined that the percentage of respondents who answered that they did not have or know who had had one. direct judicial corruption is 92% in Portugal, which places us in 6th place in the countries covered by the study, alongside Sweden, Germany and Denmark. In the justice scoreboard, from 2020, which compares the judicial systems of the European Union, in the item which measures the public perception of the independence of the judiciary, indirectly relevant for the evaluation of the existence of corruption, Portugal scored negative, being ranked 21st among 27 countries. What do these data tell us? Two things: that although with geographic and cultural variations the perception that justice systems are corrupt is a global problem and that our country appears to be above average in the world but worse in Europe.

Just because a system is perceived to be highly corrupt does not mean it is. The evaluation can be distorted and not adhere to reality. Knowing our justice and our judges, I am firmly convinced that the phenomenon can have a purely residual expression. But that does not rest us. We cannot have a selective double morality. If corruption is unacceptable in politics and other sectors of society, in court, it is unacceptable to double. It is that a negative public perception, even if overestimated by an isolated case, in itself causes serious damage to the value of trust, which is vital in justice.

Today, there is a reflection, at the global level, on the urgency of strengthening the mechanisms of prevention and fight against corruption in the judicial system. It stems from the realization that the phenomenon undermines the most fundamental foundations of the rule of law and opens the door to populist and liberal regimes, enemies of democracy, as we see in Hungary and Poland. In this work, to build stronger organizational models, the Global Network for Judicial Integrity, within the framework of the United Nations, and the Group of States against Corruption and the Consultative Council of European Judges, within the framework of the Council deserve to be mentioned. from Europe.

No system can escape these concerns. In November 2018, associations representing judges from the 8 Portuguese-speaking countries approved a declaration in which they recognized that corruption, accepted or authorized by judges, is the greatest scourge of the judiciary, which directly attacks the general principles of independence, impartiality and integrity irreversibly undermine citizens’ confidence in justice, and they undertake to jointly contribute to the establishment of general programs to raise awareness, prevent and combat the serious problem judicial corruption in their respective countries.

The design of these programs must preserve the guarantees of independence of the courts and must therefore come from the judicial institutions themselves. But they cannot be aimed solely at minimizing the effects of public criticism. This is little. They must be effective in their objective: if there is corruption, it must be fought and purged.

