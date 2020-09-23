Mechanism Identified That Shows How Alcohol Consumption Leads To Anxiety Molecular biology

It was already known that there is an association between excessive alcohol consumption and anxiety. But how does all of this work in the brain? Two teams from the Institute for Health Research and Innovation (i3S) at the University of Porto have observed in mice, for the first time and in detail, a molecular mechanism that shows how alcohol can lead to l ‘anxiety. Everything happens like this: when you drink alcohol repeatedly and excessively (even if it is in a short time), it acts directly on the cells of the microglia, which causes them to eliminate some of the communication between neurons and anxiety levels. increase. Later, it was still possible to decrease these anxiety levels.

