“Battery Day” announcement: Musk promises a good Tesla – and asks for patience – economy

Elon Musk wants to launch Tesla at a bargain price – which it can also manage completely autonomously. “We are convinced that we can produce a very, very convincing electric car for $ 25,000,” said the star businessman on Tuesday (local time) at Tesla’s “battery day” in Fremont, California.

However, customers still have to be patient, because such a sharp drop in prices presupposes a drastic reduction in the cost of battery production. Musk believes he can achieve this, but only in about three years.

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

As the technology billionaire mainly brought dreams of the future, the high expectations of the event, in which observers speculated about pioneering innovations in car battery production, were not met. Efficient and cheap batteries are a prerequisite for electromobility to gain a foothold in the mass market. Analysts have great confidence in Tesla in this area. The tension was correspondingly high over what Musk would present.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

But even though Tesla’s boss has shown a lot again and announced – overall, the cost of batteries is to be halved thanks to technical progress and the range of electric cars is to be massively increased – originally it was only medium- and long-term promises. The night before, Musk had dampened hopes for an immediate breakthrough by explaining on Twitter that innovations in Tesla’s battery technology should only be reflected in higher production volumes from 2022.

Despite this warning, investors reacted disappointedly, letting stocks that had already ended up in normal trading in the US, minus 5.6 percent, fall by another 7 percent after trading hours. However, with price increases of more than 400 percent this year, Tesla is also one of the largest pilots on the market, so the profit opportunity is favorable. With a market value of a good $ 395 billion, Musk Group is currently by far the most traded carmaker in the world.

Great mood at the annual general meeting of Tesla

Although the action on batteries was not entirely convincing, Tesla fans currently have plenty of reasons to rejoice. Because while the corona pandemic is making the automotive industry more difficult overall, Musk sees that his company continues on its path to success. “We are doing very well in 2020, likely to grow between 30 and 40 percent despite difficult circumstances,” Musk told Tesla’s general meeting before Battery Day. He explained that Tesla adhered to its ambitious annual target of delivering approximately 500,000 electronic cars. That would be 36 percent more than in the previous year.

“Even though it went down for the rest of the industry, it grew for Tesla,” Musk triumphed. Fans celebrated the 49-year-old technology billionaire with a forest concert, as a drive-in open-air scene merged at a shareholders’ meeting ahead of Tesla’s US race due to a pandemic. The mood was excellent given the recent wave of success, and Musk gained much recognition after confirming the annual goals and the last milestone of the first four consecutive quarters with a profit. (DPA)