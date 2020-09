Use in different states: raids for illegal temporary work in the meat industry – politics

The federal police have been conducting house searches in five states since the early morning hours in connection with the illegal smuggling of workers for the meat industry.

About 800 officers are located mainly in Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony, a federal police spokesman in central Germany said Wednesday. There are also searches in Berlin, Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. (dpa)