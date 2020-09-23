Smuggling workers from Eastern Europe: raids in five federal states for illegal temporary work in the meat industry – politics

The federal police have been active in five states since early Wednesday morning for house searches in connection with the illegal smuggling of workers for the meat industry.

About 800 officers are located mainly in Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony, a federal police spokesman in central Germany said Wednesday. There are also searches in Berlin, Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to the federal police, more than 40 residential and commercial properties are searched. The accused companies are said to have brought people from Eastern Europe to Germany with forged or forged documents. A special committee has been investigating this since April 2020. The Halle public prosecutor’s office and its branch in Naumburg are responsible. (dpa)