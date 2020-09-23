200,000 corona deaths in the US – and Trump praises himself, “We saved millions of lives” – politics

After crossing the 200,000 deaths in the US corona pandemic, US President Donald Trump has once again blamed China for spreading the virus. “The Chinese should have stopped it at their border, they should never have let it spread around the world,” Trump said at the White House Tuesday evening (local time). The 200,000 dead are “terrible”. Without its administration’s crisis management, the US would have “two million, two and a half million, and three million” dead.

“We’ve saved millions of lives,” Trump said during a campaign appearance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “You let the plague out,” added the president, referring to China. “It’s the China virus, not the corona virus. Corona sounds like a place in Italy, a beautiful place. It’s corona. No, it’s the China virus, they don’t want to say it, you know, the radical left, they don’t want to say it. “

Trump had already made serious allegations against China on Tuesday morning in the general United Nations debate. “We must hold to account the nation that has unleashed this scourge on the world – China,” Trump said in his video message to the UN General Assembly.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The number of deaths in the US since the outbreak of the corona pandemic had risen to more than 200,000 on Tuesday, data from the University of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. The threshold of 150,000 victims was reached at the end of July. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 6.8 million infections with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen have been confirmed in the United States. Critics accuse Republican Trump of trying to distract from his own failure in the fight against the pandemic with his escalating attacks on China ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Trump’s presidential challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, said, “We need a president who is fair and who leads the problem. This president has proven that he cannot do both. Biden also criticized a statement by Trump on Monday evening at a campaign rally in Ohio, where the president said in view of the virus and the youth, “It affects virtually no one. ”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, accused Trump of “deadly disinformation and negligence.” The fact that so many people died is all the more heartbreaking because it didn’t have to be that way. “The president’s disregard for science, governance and the health of the American people has resulted in a historic national tragedy,” Pelosi said.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Fighting corona pandemic also crucial for US elections

The number of victims in the US, a country of 330 million people, is in absolute terms the highest in the world to date. Brazil is currently in second place with more than 137,000 dead, followed by India with about 89,000 victims. However, relative to the number of inhabitants, the number of victims is higher in Peru, Belgium and Spain than in the US. For example, in Peru, according to Johns Hopkins, about 98 people per 100,000 people died, in Belgium 87, in Spain 65. In the US, so far the figure has been 61 people per 100,000 inhabitants, comparable to Italy (59). In Germany, however, there are only 11 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants so far.

The pathogen Sars-CoV-2 can cause Covid-19 disease, which can be life-threatening, especially for the elderly or immunocompromised people. The number of new corona infections per day in the US is still at a high level. Recently, about 40,000 confirmed new infections have been reported every day – sometimes more, sometimes less. According to experts, that number would have to be brought below 10,000 to get the pandemic under control.

Given the devastating balance, the presidential elections must also become a voice on the fight against the pandemic. Several polls have shown that most voters rather than Trump have faith in former Vice President Biden to get the pandemic under control. Biden (77) has also been months ahead of Trump (74) in national polls. Much can change before Election Day – and national surveys are of limited informational value due to the complex electoral system. (dpa)