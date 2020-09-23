AR abandons period of disgust for government officials going to Banco de Portugal | Parliament

Government representatives can directly join the management of Banco de Portugal (BdP); personalities in the private banking sector or in auditing and consulting firms linked to the BoP must wait three years. This should be the rule for future appointments to governor, vice-governor and even board member. Therefore, the intention of the PAN and the right parties to enforce the imposition of a period of disgust for the transition from a political position to the functions of regulator of the banking system remains on track. This intention was born in the spring, when it was learned that Mário Centeno would be proposed by António Costa for the highest position in banking regulation.

continue reading