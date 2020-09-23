Deutsche Bank economist Stefan Schneider: “The recovery is slowing down” – the economy

The economy will not return to pre-crisis levels until mid-2022. This is the assumption of twelve top economists who prepare the banking association’s economic forecast twice a year. Like the federal government, the group expects the German economy to fall by as much as six percent this year. This follows from their autumn report, which they publish this Wednesday and which is available in advance Tagesspiegel. The committee is headed by Stefan Schneider, Germany’s chief economist at Deutsche Bank.

Mr Schneider, the economy has recovered strongly in the last few weeks. However, they warn against dazzling with good numbers. Why?

The recent strong growth is the opposite of the second quarter, in which the slump was extreme. Private consumption alone fell by eleven percent from April to June. It affected hairdressers, retailers and the tourism industry. In the summer, demand increased again. However, it cannot be deduced from this that everything is in order now. Finally, the number of new infections increases again. And it’s not clear how it will go on in the colder season when you’re not that out. It would therefore be premature to talk about standardization.

So will growth be weaker again in Q4?

This must be assumed. Just because the last recharging effect we saw lasted. Recovery will slow down significantly. Instead of five to seven percent as in the third quarter, the economy will grow by two to three percent in the fourth quarter. Even that is still more than in normal times, when it is calculated at 0.25 to 0.5 percent. But it will take a while for us to return to pre-crisis levels. We assume that this will not be the case until 2022.

Stefan Schneider is Germany’s chief economist at Deutsche Bank. Photo: promo

Many forecasts for the whole year are no longer as gloomy as in the spring. Yours too?

Yes. At present, we still expect minus five to six percent in 2020. However, you must know that a pandemic is an uncharted territory for us economists as well. And economic development is closely linked to the number of infections that are difficult to predict.

So far, Germany has gone through the crisis better than many other countries. Why?

Government support measures such as part-time benefits and KfW loans have certainly helped. Germany has been able to do more in this respect than other countries, because we could afford it – we used to have five years with large budget surpluses. At the same time, we have managed the crisis reasonably effectively so far. We have benefited, for example, from our regional health authorities. In addition, the population soon adhered to social distancing: many remained at home before contact restrictions.

In this context, do you think it is right that the federal government has extended the duration of short-term work benefits to 24 months?

As an economist, two hearts beat in my chest. In the short term, this definitely makes sense so that companies do not have to lay off their employees immediately. At the same time, however, there is a risk that the state will keep companies alive that they would not be able to do without Corona. We know from the past that this is problematic: after the reunification of Germany, many credible companies, thanks to short-term work, kept their heads afloat and thus prevented structural change. Short-term work creates a false sense of security – even among employees. It would make more sense to extend short-term work only for companies that are particularly affected by the consequences of a pandemic. For example, in tourism or in the event industry.

There are also concerns that companies will be artificially kept alive by an insolvency moratorium. Over-indebted companies do not currently have to file for bankruptcy immediately. So zombie societies are emerging?

Yes, it is a legitimate concern. You will know from the fact that the number of bankruptcies in the corona crisis not only remained constant, but also decreased. This indicates that one or the other company is being tortured. At the same time, this regulation prevents structural adjustments. For example, some hotels are currently probably artificially kept alive. The question is whether, in the long term, we will still need so many hotels. If video conferencing replaces many business trips around Corona, some hotels will not have good prospects.

While the economy is still struggling with the consequences of the crisis, the European Commission has tightened its climate targets. Does that make sense at the moment?

On the one hand, investment is now being made in future technologies that would otherwise be postponed due to uncertainty. At the same time, however, it must write off patents and production systems, for example for a conventional internal combustion engine. This is counterproductive. I also recommend caution in increasing the productivity that politicians promise through these investments. The long-term costs of climate change are usually not included in these calculations. With that in mind, such a policy can, of course, make sense.

To accelerate economic recovery, the EU is making billions available through a recovery program. Some of this could also flow into green projects. Does it help?

Personally, I’m rather skeptical. Of course, many countries will now try to use money in a targeted way for future areas such as sustainability and education. However, there is a risk that measures will simply turn green or sustainable.