Access to “blocked” credit moratoria from September 30 | Banking

Individuals and businesses wishing to apply for a credit default, a measure that allows the temporary suspension of loans, will only be able to do so until Wednesday, September 30. This was decided by the European Banking Authority (EBA, acronym in English), which has just suspended the exceptional regime, with regard to new memberships, while maintaining, however, the periods of validity of the moratoriums for those who have already joined or will do so until this deadline.

continue reading