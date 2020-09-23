Right-wing extremism in the police force: Further references to “border crossings” by police officers in NRW – politics

A week after chat groups with right-wing extremist content became known to the NRW police, authorities were informed of further “border crossings” by officials. “We get a lot of tips from police circles or citizens,” said North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) of the newspaper “Welt”.

He welcomed this information, Reul told the newspaper. “Someone said: I have been in such a chat group for a long time and just looked at it. But now I say it. Or a young woman reporting incidents during training. Let’s take a look at that now. The minister emphasized that it had nothing to do with betrayal.

The police need a culture of error. Police officers themselves would have to intervene if they found out that their colleagues were crossing the line. “Anyone who looks away is an accomplice,” said Reul.

He sees a red line “when a civil servant is no longer based on the Basic Law based on his inner conviction. If he disdains others. If he is slandered, if he is racist ”. In addition to these actors, there would also be people who tolerated such actions.

In order to be able to prosecute perpetrators more quickly, he initiated a tightening of disciplinary law: “This is a law that can be improved if necessary. The goal must be to be able to continue to act with extremists in our own ranks.

Five chat groups with right-wing extremist content were discovered at the NRW police. So far, 30 police officers have been suspended. 14 will be permanently removed from the service. On the day of the disclosure, September 16, Reul announced that the police in North Rhine-Westphalia would prepare a situation report on right-wing extremism. (dpa)