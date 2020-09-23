Covid19. Trump says he avoided more than 2.5 million US death scenario – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free to read

The President of the United States said on Tuesday that he had avoided the American scenario of recording more than two million deaths by Covid-19 and accused China of “letting the plague escape”.

Asked about the 200,000 deaths caused by the pandemic in the country, which were overcome on Tuesday, Donald Trump said “it’s a shame”.

I think we did the right thing and we did it right. We would have two and a half million dead or something like that (…). We would have a number that would be much higher (…) We could have two, two and a half or three million, ”added the government official.

The United States surpassed 200,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday and brought the total number of cases to 6.89 million, according to the independent tally from Johns Hopkins University.

“China should have stopped him [o coronavírus] at your border. They shouldn’t have let it spread around the world and it’s terrible, ”added Trump, who said he was proud to have quickly ordered the borders closed to Chinese citizens, which however did not served to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. .

At a rally in the state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, Trump did not mention the fact that the United States has the highest total number of deaths and contagions in the world, as well as one of the rates of highest infection per 100,000 population. Instead, he said, “We are destroying the virus”.

At a crowded rally, where many people did not wear masks or maintain physical distance, Trump mocked Democratic rival in the November presidential election, Joe Biden.

He always goes with the mask. All that money in plastic surgery to cover him with a mask, ”he says.

The provisional death toll from the pandemic in the United States is more than double the lower bound of original White House estimates, which predicted, at best, between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

The American president even expressed his confidence that the final number would be between 50,000 and 60,000 dead. He then updated the estimate, predicting up to 110,000 deaths, which was also significantly exceeded.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already killed at least 965,760 people and more than 31.3 million cases of infection in 196 countries and territories, according to a report by the France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected in late December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

After Europe took over from China as the center of the pandemic in February, the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.