Excerpt from “The Future We Choose”, by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac | Pre-publication

Posted by Temas e Debates, The Future We Choose – How to Survive the Climate Crisis comes across as a book for anyone who “feels powerless to stop the climate emergency”. In it, Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac, global climate change authorities behind the 2015 Paris Agreement, present actions that everyone can take to try to change tomorrow. In this chapter, in pre-publication, they imagine “the world we must create” in 2050.