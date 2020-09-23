Integration projects for rewarded refugees and drug addicts | Social issues

Working with wood or taking care of the elderly and in palliative care, the socio-professional integration of drug addicts and refugees is encouraged. This is the motto of two non-profit institutions, which have applied for one of the five prizes awarded each year by BPI and Fundação la Caixa. This Wednesday, the two banking institutions announced the 28 winners of the applications intended for the integration of migrants, detainees, people in a situation of dependency and vulnerable families. Among the winners, there are 750 thousand euros to be applied to the various projects chosen. The objective is to promote the development of technical and personal added value for the target audience to enter the labor market and fight against prejudices.

In the municipality of Santo Tirso, in Casa do Meio Caminho, where six men with addictive behaviors reside, there was already an “inclusive arts workshop”, as the institution’s psychologist, Carla Ferreira, prefers to call the carpentry. But for the next step to be taken, there are shortcomings to be corrected. One of them is to purchase a service vehicle to facilitate access to the raw material and to be used to transport the users involved in the initiative subject to the award. Meio Caminho Oficina Social will now be able to acquire a van with around 28 thousand euros that she managed to secure through the app, which will also be used to acquire other materials and reach out to the community, in order to grow the project.

The objective is to reach around forty people, residents and non-residents, of the house created in 2008 within the Association of Residents of the Housing Complex of Ringe. The house financed by SICAD – Service for Intervention in Addictive Behaviors and Dependencies and supported by the Chamber of Santo Tirso, explains Carla Ferreira, already has other activities underway, namely a program dedicated to agriculture. With this initiative aimed at carpentry, it is now planned to expand the area of ​​influence, in view of the “added value” that is the “place” – in the vicinity are counties such as Famalicão, Paços de Ferreira , Valongo and Trofa. “Our intention is that this be another lever for the integration of this population and that it is possible to create jobs here, in the long term”, specifies the psychologist. In 12 years of activity, he adds, “there are many successful cases” among users who, even after being “dismissed”, continue to be followed by the institution.

The work carried out concerns the rehabilitation and creation of furniture. The daily routine consists in simulating the environment of a “real work context”, in order to allow, as in other household activities, to equip users with socio-professional skills to respond to job offers. In recent years, “a hundred” people have passed “to the residence”. The house is full and has a queue. The future will be mapped out to continue to reflect on the reintegration of residents and external users. For Meio Caminho Oficina Social, among other goals, there is one that is destined to be achieved: “We want with this project and through this funding to be a national reference to support reintegration”.

Palliative care and integration

The “La Caixa” Foundation and FCT strengthen their partnership to invest (at least) 20 million euros in five years

About 36 thousand euros went to JRS Portugal – The Jesuit Refugee Service managed to guarantee by being one of the 28 winners of the BPI “la Caixa” Solidário Prize to start with a reintegration project for 36 immigrant and refugee women in the area of ​​basic care for the elderly, with an emphasis on palliative care. As in Santo Tirso, this Lisbon-based program aims at the socio-professional integration of users.

Cláudia Santos, coordinator of the JRS academy where the project will be integrated, sees this opportunity as a way of responding to a segment of the most “vulnerable” population. “These are women with dependent children, often alone, who come to Portugal to seek better living conditions, but who need skills,” she underlines.

The JRS academy is a training department ready to respond to “three main areas”: teaching the Portuguese language, training socio-professional tools and personal development. Considering the responsible person as the last, the “basis of all training”, entry into the labor market, he emphasizes, depends on other opportunities that can be created.

In this case, through the Caring Without Borders project, the working group also composed of Amara – Association for Dignity in Life and Death and LInQUE – Palliative Home Care, will provide the 36 women who enroll in the program. technical and social skills so that they can enter the professional market. After the training which begins in January 2021 and ends in December of the same year, JRS, through academia, will continue to serve as a bridge between users and professional life, underlines the coordinator.

During the training, the women who benefit from it will follow the AMARA and LinQUE team during home visits to interfere with the basic tasks inherent in the function, such as bathing, helping with food, hygiene and in some cases, to help manage grief. “We want to promote employment through training,” he concludes.

130 thousand people reached

These are just two of the 28 winning projects. They were also distinguished: AFSO – Associação Solidária de Oeiras, ALKANTARA, AMU – Actions for a United World, APAC Portugal, APCL – Portuguese Association against Leukemia, Approaching Social Solidarity Cooperative, Betel Association, Moinho da Juventude Cultural Association, Associação de Moinho da Juventude Defense and Life Support, ADAV-Coimbra, Menos HUB Association, Novo Futuro Association, Santa Teresa de Jesus Dignity and Development Association, Ser + Pessoa Association, Tempos Brilhantes Association, Vida Norte Association, São Maximiliano Kolbe Parish Social Center, Vida e Community Paz, Portuguese Red Cross – Humanitarian Center of Tavira, Portuguese Red Cross – Delegation of Trofa, Portuguese Red Cross – Delegation of Braga, Portuguese Red Cross – Delegation Gondomar / Valongo, Benjamim Dias Costa Foundation, Dona Laura Foundation dos Santos, MOVE – Associação for Microcredit and Entrepreneurship, Sapana and TESE – Association for Development.

In total, five BPI “la Caixa” Awards, worth 3.75 million euros, are awarded each year to support projects of private non-profit institutions. In 25 completed editions, these awards have made it possible to release around 16.6 million euros for the implementation of 567 social inclusion projects in Portugal. According to the organization, the projects supported have already helped more than 130,000 people.

