Venezuelan regime party calls for denunciation of people with foreign accent in the country – Observer

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the government of President Nicolás Maduro, on Tuesday called on Venezuelans to report the presence of people with a foreign accent in the country.

The request was made by the vice-president of the PSUV and president of the Constituent Assembly (composed only of sympathizers of the regime), Diosdado Cabello, during a press conference in Caracas, during which he was accompanied by the former Minister of Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez. “High alert, redouble your efforts over the next 75 days until December 6, [para quando estão marcadas as eleições legislativas], in every street and community, and immediately inform of the arrival of people who are not from these streets, who are not from these communities, people who have a foreign accent, ”he said.

Diosdado Cabello, who would be the second strongest man in “Chavismo”, explained that “the bodies of” intelligence ” [serviços de informação] detected movements that indicate that they will generate violence, attack the centers of Petróleos de Venezuela SA [PDVSA, empresa petrolífera estatal], electricity, water ”.

“We want to alert the great patriotic pole (alliance of parties affected by the regime), but above all all the Venezuelan people, social movements and Hugo Chávez combat units” (Ubch, a popular combat group affiliated with the PSUV, created for defend the revolution, for political and military ends), he said.

Diosdado Cabello underlined: “We have precise information on part of the instructions given by Mr. Mike Pompeo [durante o recente périplo do secretário de Estado dos EUA à Guiana, Brasil e Colômbia] to lackeys close to us, it is to generate violence in our country, to bring violence from Colombia to Venezuela ”.

“It depends on us, on ‘social intelligence’ [serviços de informação popular], of our people (…). Any strange movement in an area must be informed immediately ”, he stressed.

On Saturday, the President of Venezuela said that the US Secretary of State had failed on his “war trip” to South America. “Mike Pompeo is on a ‘warrior’ trip against Venezuela, but he was shot down by turned against him and (…) he failed in all his attempts to get the governments of the continent to organize themselves into a war against him. Venezuela, ”Nicolás Maduro said on Venezuelan national television.

The president warned that “the macabre right, the terrorist, the coup and the government of the United States have activated plans to seriously disrupt the peace in Venezuela.” For this reason, he called on the Bolivarian National Militia (MNB) to be “more and more ready to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the country, and the Venezuelan people “a thousand eyes and a thousand ears”, because “Venezuela’s enemies are in a phase of despair because Venezuela is going to consolidate peace.”

“We must ensure that the militia have access to weapons to defend the nation, to training in their own parishes (…), we must support the militias more in all,” he defended.

Nicolás Maduro once again insisted that even if it “rains, thunder or lightning, there will be elections on December 6” and that Venezuela will be “warned against the attempted attacks that day”.

The chief of the American diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, insisted Friday in Guyana that the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, “must leave” the political scene. The US government has not recognized Maduro as president of Venezuela since 2013, having recognized in 2018 the legitimacy of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president and insisted on the need for new “free and democratic” elections .