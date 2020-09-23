Around 500 whales stranded in Australia, the biggest incident recorded in the country – Observer

More pilot whales were found stranded off the Australian coast on Wednesday, bringing the estimated total to nearly 500, the largest such incident recorded in the country.

Authorities had already launched rescue operations for survivors of some 270 whales found Monday on a beach and two sandbars near the remote town of Strahan on the west coast of the island state of Tasmania.

Another 200 stranded whales were spotted in the air on Wednesday, less than ten kilometers to the south, said Nic Deka, head of Tasmania’s parks and wildlife services. “Seen from the air, they did not appear to be in a condition that would warrant the rescue,” he added, explaining that “the majority seemed dead”.

Further assessment should be carried out by boat, with crews dispatched if the whales can be saved, he said.

About 30 whales have been removed from the sandbanks, but several have stranded again, Deka said. About a third of the first group died Monday evening and an update on the death toll and status of the surviving whales was expected by the end of the day.

Tasmania is the only region in Australia prone to massive stranding, although this does occasionally occur on the Australian mainland. The largest such incident in Australia occurred in 1996, when 320 pilot whales ran aground near the town of Dunsborough, Western Australia, in 1996. It was the first in Tasmania since 2009 that involved more than 50 whales. “In Tasmania it’s the biggest strand of mass we’ve recorded,” said Marine Conservation Program biologist Kris Carlyon.

Rescuers remain optimistic about the possibility of releasing more whales, according to the same source.

In neighboring New Zealand, more than 600 pilot whales arrived on the South Island at Farewell Spit in 2017.

