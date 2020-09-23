Controversial Fehmarnbelt Crossing: A Billion Dollar Project Is On The Test – Politics

It is a superior construction project: before the end of the decade, an 18-kilometer tunnel will connect the German island of Fehmarn with Denmark. The gigantic project has been going through a literally decisive phase again since Tuesday. The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig deals with lawsuits from conservation groups and ferry companies. A few days of negotiations are planned until October, after which a second round will start. What will eventually come of it is uncertain. The only thing that is certain is that it will not speed up tunnel construction.

Behind the judges of the ninth senate lie red files several meters long. They document the scale of the multi-billion dollar project as it is expressed in terms of planning and litigation law. Diagrams of the documents shine above their heads and a projector throws them on the wall of the conference hall in Leipzig, where they ducked in especially for the big event.

Judge Martin Steinkühler explains what the coming weeks will be about. A so-called immersion tunnel is being dug in the seabed between Fehmarn and the Danish island of Lolland. Each with almost 80 enormous elements of 70,000 tons of concrete each. Two pipes should lead in each direction, one for trains and one for cars. In between is a security corridor for rescue and maintenance services. A record tunnel of this type, the longest in the world.

For the Danes it is a matter of the heart

The costs are also record-breaking. The planners are currently expecting a total volume of ten billion euros, of which more than two billion will be attributable to the traffic-friendly connection on the German side. The remainder is borne by the Danes, supported by European funding.

In 2008, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Kingdom signed a state treaty in which a fixed crossing of the Belt was agreed. The European Commission has supported the project early on, and for the Danes, who are realizing it with their state-owned company Femern A / S, it is a matter close to their hearts. The submarine route should bring the far north closer to Western Europe, with an economic boost for Scandinavia.

If it took 45 minutes by ferry from Rödby to Putgarden, the journey time on the metro would decrease to about ten minutes. The train journey from Hamburg to Copenhagen then only takes three hours instead of the previous five. Free movement for free citizens – including their goods, the bill reads.

An unfortunate idea for the plaintiffs. Representatives of the ferry company “Scandlines”, whose ships shuttle across the Belt at short intervals, tell the court that the tunnel will cost them 20 to 50 percent of their turnover. A matter of existence, they think. Judge Wolfgang Bier is skeptical about this alleged point of attack. After all, a bus company will have to live with it, he says, if the train closes a hole in the railway network. Some losses are also likely to be bearable; In court, the representatives of “Scandlines” had to be told that their lawsuit only wanted a double-digit million profit in the end.

A toll system should flush money into the tills

More attention should be paid to environmental protection in the coming weeks. For years, the building has denounced excessive degradation of the Baltic Sea ecosystem. The Naturschutzbund (Nabu) has recently identified reefs that deserve special protection and that were not taken into account in the planning. Citizen groups from Fehmarn see an avalanche of traffic rolling towards the island, noisy freight trains are making parts of the land route uninhabitable, they fear.

People in Denmark would be happy about that. Traffic forecasts that are still valid are based on 12,000 vehicles and 111 trains per day. The plaintiffs consider this an illusion and deny the necessity. But the Danes need the traffic to refinance their billions. A toll system must rewind the expenses into the till. Transit should currently cost about the same as a ferry ticket.

The project is legally under attack through the plan approval decision, which plaintiffs want to see in depth. The Schleswig-Hostein Ministry of Economy and Transport is the culprit in all cases. Such opposition was unthinkable in Denmark and the few lawsuits that exist have long been settled. In Leipzig, the suitability of German urban planning law for such large-scale projects is under discussion to some extent.

Hardly anyone expects completion by the end of the decade anyway. However, it is also considered unlikely that the judges will stop the project. They are more likely to impose conditions or demand further compensatory measures.

Denmark wants to create facts with a punctual start of construction in early 2021. The process may be going faster than expected. In any case, Judge Steinkühler, who will later draft the draft judgment, sees it as a challenge: “I’ll be honest: it’s fun, the trial.”