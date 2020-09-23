US celebrities donate money to pay off debts to former prisoners unable to vote – Observer

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, singer John Legend and basketball player LeBron James are among the celebrities who have donated money to pay the debts of former Florida inmates, who were unable to vote in the upcoming US presidential election .

The U.S. state of Florida is historically important in the U.S. election, with analysts arguing that the move could affect the vote slated for Nov. 3 and will be challenged by current Republican candidate and president Donald Trump, and the Democrat. and former vice president, Joe Biden.

The Florida Rights Restoration Commission (FRCC) said Tuesday it had raised funds worth $ 20 million (€ 17.1 million) to pay off debts of former convicts serving time in Florida.

A law that recently came into effect in the southern US state suspends the right to vote of felons who have served the jail term to which they were sentenced but still have to pay fines or court costs. . Some of these former detainees have debts of tens of thousands of dollars and most cannot pay them. The new law could prevent up to 750,000 people from voting, most of whom are black or Hispanic.

Michael Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York, who tried unsuccessfully this year for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the presidential election, was instrumental in the functioning of the FRRC.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and no American should be deprived of this right,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “By working with the FRRC, we are determined to put an end to electoral disqualification and the discrimination that has always been the cause,” he explained.

More than 44,000 people in the United States have donated, including former basketball player Michael Jordan, Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, director Stephen Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw. Donors also include Warner Music, Levi Strauss, MTV, Comedy Central, and the NBA Orlando Magic and Miami Heat clubs.

“The democracy we want is not a democracy where an American is forced to choose between putting food on the table and voting,” said FRRC executive director Desmond Mead. “With this operation, we are creating a more inclusive democracy that we can all be proud of,” he said.