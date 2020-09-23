Commission presents asylum reform plans: Austrian Chancellor Kurz declares refugee distribution across the EU as a “failed” policy

According to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the distribution of refugees in the EU has failed. “So many states reject that. That will not work either ”, Kurz told AFP news agency on Tuesday. Next Wednesday, the European Commission wants to present new proposals for the migration and asylum reform that has been controversial for years.

He thinks it is “good for the European Commission to devote itself to the issue of asylum and migration,” said Kurz. The question can only be “resolved throughout Europe”. Kurz, however, rejected the use of terms such as “solidarity” in the migration debate.

Europe should have “learned” from the 2015 refugee crisis and “simply fight illegal migration together,” said the conservative ÖVP politician. He called for better protection of the EU’s external borders and a more effective fight against smugglers, “but also for more joint aid on the ground”.

Kurz emphasized that his country had made “an incredible contribution” to refugee policy. Often the EU member states at the external borders are mainly focused on the discussion about refugee policy. But Austria is the “third most affected” EU country after Sweden and Germany when it comes to taking in refugees. In the past five years, his country has hosted 200,000 people.

Brussels is aiming for a new “migration management system”

The Commission in Brussels is working on a new “migration management system”. It provides for more deportations and a “mandatory solidarity mechanism” to relieve the main countries of arrival, as Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson said in the run-up to the reform plans scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Efforts to reform the European asylum system have failed repeatedly since the height of the refugee crisis in 2015/16. The bottleneck has always been the distribution of refugees among the other EU countries in order to lighten the burden of countries of arrival such as Italy or Greece at the external borders. Eastern European countries such as Hungary and Poland categorically refused to accept migrants. According to the Commission proposal, they should now also be able to show solidarity by helping with deportations.

The Vice-President of the European Parliament, Katarina Barley (SPD), described the current EU refugee policy as a “European disgrace”. Responsible for the unnecessary suffering of the people are those Member States that “already do not treat minorities well in their own countries and constantly refuse to accept refugees,” she told the editorial network Germany.

The debate on EU refugee policy had recently become more explosive due to the situation on the Greek island of Lesbos. Two weeks ago the Moria camp was destroyed by fire. About 12,000 refugees lived in the camp.

The number of asylum seekers has fallen sharply due to the corona crisis

Barley appealed to the European Commission to hold all member states accountable for its reform plan. Those who do not participate in the reception of refugees “still have to make a substantial contribution, for example financially”.

EU Social Commissioner Nicolas Schmit advocated “controlled and targeted immigration” as a means of countering the aging of Europe’s population. If demographic change meant that there are no longer enough skilled workers and workers available, it would create problems for the economy and social systems, said the Luxembourger of the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. This makes “a structured immigration policy and successful integration” all the more important.

In the first half of the year, the number of asylum seekers in the EU fell significantly as a result of the corona crisis, the newspapers of the Funke media group reported, citing figures from the EU statistics agency Eurostat. According to this request, 196,620 people applied for asylum for the first time in one of the 27 EU countries between January and June – a decrease of 34 percent from the same period last year. In Germany, 46,655 people applied for asylum for the first time, which corresponds to a decrease of 36 percent. (AFP)